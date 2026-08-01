Central African Republic Meme Price Today

The live Central African Republic Meme (CAR) price today is $ 0.00260089, with a 1.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current CAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00260089 per CAR.

Central African Republic Meme currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,582,579, with a circulating supply of 992.96M CAR. During the last 24 hours, CAR traded between $ 0.00253869 (low) and $ 0.00258658 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.775747, while the all-time low was $ 0.00151543.

In short-term performance, CAR moved +1.52% in the last hour and -4.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 287.16.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.58M$ 2.58M $ 2.58M Volume (24H) $ 287.16$ 287.16 $ 287.16 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.58M$ 2.58M $ 2.58M Circulation Supply 992.96M 992.96M 992.96M Total Supply 992,957,939.103121 992,957,939.103121 992,957,939.103121

The current Market Cap of Central African Republic Meme is $ 2.58M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 287.16. The circulating supply of CAR is 992.96M, with a total supply of 992957939.103121. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.58M.