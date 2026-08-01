CeluvPlay Price Today

The live CeluvPlay (CELB) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CELB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CELB.

CeluvPlay currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 11,882.75, with a circulating supply of 238.75M CELB. During the last 24 hours, CELB traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02870663, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CELB moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

CeluvPlay (CELB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.88K$ 11.88K $ 11.88K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 248.85K$ 248.85K $ 248.85K Circulation Supply 238.75M 238.75M 238.75M Total Supply 5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CeluvPlay is $ 11.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CELB is 238.75M, with a total supply of 5000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 248.85K.