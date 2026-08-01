Celsius Network Price Today

The live Celsius Network (CEL) price today is $ 0.01053948, with a 1.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current CEL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01053948 per CEL.

Celsius Network currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 376,462, with a circulating supply of 35.72M CEL. During the last 24 hours, CEL traded between $ 0.01048568 (low) and $ 0.01069527 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 8.05, while the all-time low was $ 0.01021495.

In short-term performance, CEL moved +0.07% in the last hour and -6.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 250.00.

Celsius Network (CEL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 376.46K$ 376.46K $ 376.46K Volume (24H) $ 250.00$ 250.00 $ 250.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 376.46K$ 376.46K $ 376.46K Circulation Supply 35.72M 35.72M 35.72M Total Supply 35,719,125.9003 35,719,125.9003 35,719,125.9003

The current Market Cap of Celsius Network is $ 376.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 250.00. The circulating supply of CEL is 35.72M, with a total supply of 35719125.9003. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 376.46K.