Celo Japanese Yen Price (CJPY)
The live price of Celo Japanese Yen (CJPY) today is 0.00690532 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 26.98K USD. CJPY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Celo Japanese Yen Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Celo Japanese Yen price change within the day is -0.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.91M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CJPY to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Celo Japanese Yen to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Celo Japanese Yen to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Celo Japanese Yen to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Celo Japanese Yen to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.14%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Celo Japanese Yen: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
-0.14%
-0.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
cJPY is a Japanese Yen stablecoin. Like all Mento stablecoins cJPY is a fully open-source and decentralized stablecoin. cJPY is an ERC-20 token on the Celo blockchain. The stablecoin has an on-chain reserve (treasury), consisting of a set of different other stablecoins, and other digital assets. Mento is an EVM-compatible platform designed for launching, managing, and trading decentralized stablecoins.
|1 CJPY to VND
₫181.7134958
|1 CJPY to AUD
A$0.0105651396
|1 CJPY to GBP
￡0.0051099368
|1 CJPY to EUR
€0.0059385752
|1 CJPY to USD
$0.00690532
|1 CJPY to MYR
RM0.0292785568
|1 CJPY to TRY
₺0.2729672996
|1 CJPY to JPY
¥1.0014785596
|1 CJPY to RUB
₽0.5423438328
|1 CJPY to INR
₹0.5967577544
|1 CJPY to IDR
Rp113.2019491008
|1 CJPY to KRW
₩9.4852856584
|1 CJPY to PHP
₱0.3937413464
|1 CJPY to EGP
￡E.0.3472685428
|1 CJPY to BRL
R$0.0379102068
|1 CJPY to CAD
C$0.0093912352
|1 CJPY to BDT
৳0.8441063168
|1 CJPY to NGN
₦10.6727935388
|1 CJPY to UAH
₴0.2867779396
|1 CJPY to VES
Bs0.70434264
|1 CJPY to PKR
Rs1.9561390496
|1 CJPY to KZT
₸3.5815823244
|1 CJPY to THB
฿0.2250443788
|1 CJPY to TWD
NT$0.2041903124
|1 CJPY to AED
د.إ0.0253425244
|1 CJPY to CHF
Fr0.0055933092
|1 CJPY to HKD
HK$0.0541377088
|1 CJPY to MAD
.د.م0.0629074652
|1 CJPY to MXN
$0.1310629736