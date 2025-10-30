Cel AI (SN127) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.64 $ 1.64 $ 1.64 24H Low $ 2.13 $ 2.13 $ 2.13 24H High 24H Low $ 1.64$ 1.64 $ 1.64 24H High $ 2.13$ 2.13 $ 2.13 All Time High $ 3.29$ 3.29 $ 3.29 Lowest Price $ 0.385811$ 0.385811 $ 0.385811 Price Change (1H) -2.42% Price Change (1D) -16.91% Price Change (7D) +35.65% Price Change (7D) +35.65%

Cel AI (SN127) real-time price is $1.66. Over the past 24 hours, SN127 traded between a low of $ 1.64 and a high of $ 2.13, showing active market volatility. SN127's all-time high price is $ 3.29, while its all-time low price is $ 0.385811.

In terms of short-term performance, SN127 has changed by -2.42% over the past hour, -16.91% over 24 hours, and +35.65% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Cel AI (SN127) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.02M$ 2.02M $ 2.02M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.02M$ 2.02M $ 2.02M Circulation Supply 1.21M 1.21M 1.21M Total Supply 1,213,474.162883709 1,213,474.162883709 1,213,474.162883709

The current Market Cap of Cel AI is $ 2.02M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SN127 is 1.21M, with a total supply of 1213474.162883709. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.02M.