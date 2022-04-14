CCTV (CCTV) Information

The official skibidi youtube series originated from a short video without any thought behind it (we never know for sure) and no lore, now the series on youtube has billions of views, and the main channel has 50 million subscribers under 300 videos. "Cameraman/CCTV" is the most seen race in the official youtube series, in the series, they are at war with the "skibidi toilet" race until they ally against a common enemy.