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The live CC0 COMPANY price today is 0 USD.CC0COMPANY market cap is 22,393 USD. Track real-time CC0COMPANY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live CC0 COMPANY price today is 0 USD.CC0COMPANY market cap is 22,393 USD. Track real-time CC0COMPANY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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CC0COMPANY Price Info

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CC0COMPANY Official Website

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CC0COMPANY Price Forecast

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CC0 COMPANY Price (CC0COMPANY)

Unlisted

1 CC0COMPANY to USD Live Price:

$0.0000391
$0.0000391$0.0000391
-10.80%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
CC0 COMPANY (CC0COMPANY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:00:00 (UTC+8)

CC0 COMPANY Price Today

The live CC0 COMPANY (CC0COMPANY) price today is $ 0, with a 11.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current CC0COMPANY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CC0COMPANY.

CC0 COMPANY currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 22,393, with a circulating supply of 574.53M CC0COMPANY. During the last 24 hours, CC0COMPANY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00354715, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CC0COMPANY moved -0.33% in the last hour and +3.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

CC0 COMPANY (CC0COMPANY) Market Information

$ 22.39K
$ 22.39K$ 22.39K

--
----

$ 38.98K
$ 38.98K$ 38.98K

574.53M
574.53M 574.53M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CC0 COMPANY is $ 22.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CC0COMPANY is 574.53M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.98K.

CC0 COMPANY Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00354715
$ 0.00354715$ 0.00354715

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.33%

-11.08%

+3.65%

+3.65%

CC0 COMPANY (CC0COMPANY) Price History USD

During today, the price change of CC0 COMPANY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CC0 COMPANY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CC0 COMPANY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CC0 COMPANY to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-11.08%
30 Days$ 0-55.45%
60 Days$ 0-3.76%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for CC0 COMPANY

CC0 COMPANY (CC0COMPANY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CC0COMPANY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
CC0 COMPANY (CC0COMPANY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of CC0 COMPANY could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price CC0 COMPANY will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CC0COMPANY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking CC0 COMPANY Price Prediction.

What is CC0 COMPANY (CC0COMPANY)

CC0 Company is a crypto-native e-commerce platform built on Base that enables merchants to deploy tokenized stores in under 5 minutes. Each store is associated with its own Brand Coin (Content Coin) via Zora Protocol, creating a tokenized commerce ecosystem where merchants earn trading fees while paying zero transaction fees. Key Features

⚡ 5-Minute Deployment - From wallet connection to live store 💰 Zero Platform Fees - Merchants keep 100% of sales 🪙 Automatic Tokenization - CC0 Coins via Zora Protocol 🔗 Crypto-Only Payments - Base network, no fiat processing 💳 Single Payment Token per Store - USDC, ETH, memecoins, or CC0 Coins 📊 Real-Time Pricing - Live token price feeds 🎨 CC0 Philosophy - Copyright-free content ⚡ Hybrid Architecture - Traditional backend + blockchain payments

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

CC0 COMPANY (CC0COMPANY) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemE-commerceZora Creator

About CC0 COMPANY

What is the live trading price of CC0 COMPANY today?

The current trading price of CC0 COMPANY stands at £, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for CC0COMPANY?

CC0COMPANY recorded a 24-hour trading volume of £--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for CC0 COMPANY?

In the last 24 hours, CC0 COMPANY has seen a price movement of -11.08%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has CC0 COMPANY traded in today?

Within the past day, CC0 COMPANY fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CC0 COMPANY

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 00:00:00 (UTC+8)

CC0 COMPANY (CC0COMPANY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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