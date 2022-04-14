Caviar (CAVIAR) Tokenomics
Caviar (CAVIAR) Information
Hello! I’m Caviar.
The only thing Caviar knows for sure is that his mother was a sturgeon. The mystery of his father, however, remains unsolved. All he knows is that his father went out to buy groceries one day and never returned. Determined to find answers, Caviar has taken a fish DNA test. Could his long lost dad be a frog? Stay tuned for the big reveal in two weeks!
Caviar's life has always been a rollercoaster, filled with ups and downs. Despite the chaos, he cruises through life with a remarkable knack for always coming out on top. He's on a quest to uncover his roots and understand his ancestry, but this journey hasn't been easy. Abandoned and alone, Caviar knows very little about his family.
Caviar (CAVIAR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Caviar (CAVIAR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Caviar (CAVIAR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Caviar (CAVIAR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CAVIAR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CAVIAR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
CAVIAR Price Prediction
