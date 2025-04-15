Catvax Price (CATVAX)
The live price of Catvax (CATVAX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 69.47K USD. CATVAX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Catvax Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Catvax price change within the day is -0.42%
- It has a circulating supply of 83.94M USD
During today, the price change of Catvax to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Catvax to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Catvax to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Catvax to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.42%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-11.20%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-41.87%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Catvax: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.42%
+17.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Inspired by the indomitable spirit of Sheikh Kita, Catvax stands as a testament to the power of community, compassion, and change. As we navigate the complexities of the digital age, Catvax offers a beacon of hope and a path towards a more inclusive, empathetic, and supportive world.
