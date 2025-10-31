catty (CATTY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00009693 $ 0.000097 24H Low $ 0.00009693 24H High $ 0.000097 All Time High $ 0.00063313 Lowest Price $ 0.00009142 Price Change (1H) +0.01% Price Change (1D) -0.05% Price Change (7D) -0.47%

catty (CATTY) real-time price is $0.00009695. Over the past 24 hours, CATTY traded between a low of $ 0.00009693 and a high of $ 0.000097, showing active market volatility. CATTY's all-time high price is $ 0.00063313, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00009142.

In terms of short-term performance, CATTY has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, -0.05% over 24 hours, and -0.47% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

catty (CATTY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 96.93K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 96.93K Circulation Supply 999.95M Total Supply 999,945,890.278875

The current Market Cap of catty is $ 96.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CATTY is 999.95M, with a total supply of 999945890.278875. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 96.93K.