catownkimono (COK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into catownkimono (COK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

catownkimono (COK) Information $COK was born two days after its sibling $WIF. Both birthed by the same legendary DEV Patrick Bateman. Launching back in November 2023, $COK ignited the cat meme season on Solana this bull run, though it struggled to survive. Through the community-driven force of a CTO (Community Take Over), $COK was brought back to life in May 2024 - though the $COK was in desperate need of a new attire. The cat decided to embrace the culture, and to put on the Kimono. Official Website: https://catownkimono.com/ Buy COK Now!

catownkimono (COK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for catownkimono (COK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 317.06K $ 317.06K $ 317.06K Total Supply: $ 998.44B $ 998.44B $ 998.44B Circulating Supply: $ 998.44B $ 998.44B $ 998.44B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 317.06K $ 317.06K $ 317.06K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about catownkimono (COK) price

catownkimono (COK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of catownkimono (COK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of COK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many COK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand COK's tokenomics, explore COK token's live price!

COK Price Prediction Want to know where COK might be heading? Our COK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See COK token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!