CATO (CATO) Information
CATO is a decentralized, community-based first cat meme token on Solana.
We currently have our version of serum dex which stands apart from all other dex's on Solana in terms of features we provide to our users.
CATO has its own Solana token tracker app on the google play store which allows users to track new tokens on Solana, view their social info and token price data in the app itself.
We are working on an upcoming project which would give CATO tokens a proper utility, more information about the same can be found on https://official.catodex.com/
Understanding the tokenomics of CATO (CATO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CATO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CATO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.