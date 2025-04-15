CATO Price (CATO)
The live price of CATO (CATO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 153.42K USD. CATO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CATO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CATO price change within the day is -2.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 172.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CATO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CATO price information.
During today, the price change of CATO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CATO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CATO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CATO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.37%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-27.14%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-48.86%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CATO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.21%
-2.37%
+7.48%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CATO is a decentralized, community-based first cat meme token on Solana. We currently have our version of serum dex which stands apart from all other dex's on Solana in terms of features we provide to our users. CATO has its own Solana token tracker app on the google play store which allows users to track new tokens on Solana, view their social info and token price data in the app itself. We are working on an upcoming project which would give CATO tokens a proper utility, more information about the same can be found on https://official.catodex.com/
