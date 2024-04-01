Catino (CATINO) Information

Catino ($CATINO) is a memecoin on the Solana blockchain, inspired by one of the most iconic cat memes in recent memory, also named Catino. Launched on April 1, 2024, $CATINO pays homage to the most legendary cat known, cherished by millions worldwide for its amusing appearance.

$CATINO has no tax on transactions, its liquidity is burnt (permanently locked), and mint authority was revoked at launch, ensuring it is a completely decentralised memecoin.

The sole aim of Catino's launch was to make cats great again in a memecoin world long dominated by dogs, with the ultimate goal of becoming the number one cat memecoin globally.