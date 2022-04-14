CatGPT (CATGPT) Tokenomics
CatGPT (CATGPT) Information
CatGPT is a unique community token project that serves not only as a token but also as the soul companion of the community. CatGPT is a virtual cat equipped with advanced artificial intelligence, inspired by humans' deep affection for pet cats and the pursuit of artificial intelligence technology. Its core function is to serve as the community's assistant and customer service. Whenever community members need help, CatGPT appears promptly, answering questions and providing support with its wise and friendly language. However, CatGPT's capabilities extend beyond this; through continuous learning, it adapts to the specific needs of the community, becoming an omnipresent community universal robot. As CatGPT evolves, it takes on more roles: from game guides to organizers of community activities, and even a virtual pet on certain occasions. Through its unique interactive approach, CatGPT enhances the connections between community members, making the atmosphere on the chatai platform more lively and enjoyable. Over time, CatGPT has become an indispensable part of the community, making it warmer and more inclusive. The CatGPT token serves as a means for community members to express gratitude, reward contributions, or exchange value, fostering mutual support and growth within the community.
CatGPT (CATGPT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for CatGPT (CATGPT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
CatGPT (CATGPT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of CatGPT (CATGPT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CATGPT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CATGPT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CATGPT's tokenomics, explore CATGPT token's live price!
CATGPT Price Prediction
Want to know where CATGPT might be heading? Our CATGPT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.