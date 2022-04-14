Discover cryptocurrency categories and sectors on MEXC, grouped by ecosystems, use cases, technologies, etc. Categories are ranked by 24-hour price change. Select any category to view its constituent tokens and recent market performance.

An ecosystem (like the Solana Ecosystem) includes all decentralised applications and tokens built on a specific underlying blockchain. A sector or use case (like the Metaverse or RWA) groups tokens by their industry function, regardless of which network they operate on.

By tracking crypto sectors, you can identify money flow and emerging market trends. When a specific narrative gains traction, checking the category allows you to quickly compare the performance of related tokens and capitalise on sector rotations.

Absolutely. The Web3 industry is highly dynamic. As new technological innovations, protocols, or market narratives emerge, we continuously update our index and add new sectors to accurately reflect the ever-evolving crypto landscape.

Yes. Because digital assets often possess multiple functional attributes, a single token can span several sectors. For example, Ethereum is classified as a Layer 1 blockchain, but it is also a fundamental part of the Smart Contract and Web3 infrastructure categories.

Cryptocurrency categories group digital assets based on shared characteristics, such as underlying technology, use cases, or ecosystems. This classification helps users easily navigate the market and track specific niches like DeFi, Memecoins, or Layer 1 blockchains.

Disclaimer

All cryptocurrency categories, classification rules, and market data on this page are sourced from independent third parties. MEXC does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of this information. Sector inclusions do not constitute endorsements or investment recommendations. All content is for informational purposes only and is not financial advice. Crypto trading involves high risk; please conduct your own research (DYOR).