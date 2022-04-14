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Crypto Categories

Discover cryptocurrency categories and sectors on MEXC, grouped by ecosystems, use cases, technologies, etc. Categories are ranked by 24-hour price change. Select any category to view its constituent tokens and recent market performance.

#CategoryTop Gainers
451Cronos zkEVM Ecosystem
LINK
VUSD
VETH
----------10452DeepBrain Chain Ecosystem
DBC
----------1453Kroma Ecosystem
LINK
----------1454Terra Ecosystem
CAPA
SOLID
ASTRO
----------14455Evmos Ecosystem
OSMO
FRAX
AXLETH
----------9456Gensyn Ecosystem
USDC.E
AI
----------2457Zilliqa Ecosystem
SEED
DMX
FPS
----------5458Bitkub Ecosystem
KKUB
----------1459IOTA EVM Ecosystem
USDT
WETH
WAGMI
----------8460Base Ecosystem
TRUMPENG
XIO
$SHARBI
----------1539461X Layer Ecosystem
UNIBTC
XSOL
GOUT COIN
----------35462Core Ecosystem
PZP
ASX
USDC
----------11463Redbelly Network Ecosystem
RBNT
AUDX
AUDD
----------6464Massa Ecosystem
MAS
----------1465Liquid Restaking Tokens
LBTC
EZSOL
KYSOL
--------$ 12.09M14466Cardano Ecosystem
$NMKR
HOSKY
$LOBSTER
----------58467Bridged Stablecoin
USDT
USDC.E
USDT
--------$ 1.24B18468Mode Ecosystem
WRSETH
UNIBTC
SOLVBTC
----------24469Linea Ecosystem
LPUSS
SIDUS
TBAG
----------58470Lens Ecosystem
LINK
----------1471Astar zkEVM Ecosystem
BONSAICOIN
----------1472Doma Ecosystem
USDC.E
----------1473Morph L2 Ecosystem
MX
AUDX
USDE
----------10474Immutable zkEVM Ecosystem
OIK
TGT
END
----------13475Gravity L1 Ecosystem
G
----------1476Oasys Ecosystem
Z
SGC
MCHC
----------5477Boba Network Ecosystem
BOBA
FRAX
LUSDC
----------7478SmartBCH Ecosystem
WBCH
----------1479Voi Network Ecosystem
VOI
----------1480Bitlayer Ecosystem
LINK
UNIBTC
PELL
----------5481Oasis Emerald Ecosystem
WBTC
ETH
AVAX
----------4482Ethereum Classic Ecosystem
WETC
USC
----------2483Theta Ecosystem
TDROP
THETA
MTRG
----------4484Constellation Network Ecosystem
DOR
UP
----------2485VeChain Ecosystem
VTHO
USDGLO
VET
----------6486Celo Ecosystem
EURA
PERKOS
WCOP
----------45487Bittensor EVM Ecosystem
WTAO
LINK
----------2488World Chain Ecosystem
WLD
WCOP
POOL
----------18489Hedera Ecosystem
HBARBARIAN
MFM
JEET
----------34490Oraichain Ecosystem
ORAIX
AIRI
OCH
----------3491Klever Ecosystem
KLV
----------1492Blast Ecosystem
EZETH
BAG
WRSETH
----------31493Osmosis Ecosystem
ASTRO
JKL
BOOT
----------87494Abstract Ecosystem
PLANB
CHAD
UWU69
----------40495Tron Ecosystem
ZAPO
USDWON
JM
----------82496Sonic SVM Ecosystem
SONIC
----------1497Liquid Restaked ETH
PZETH
CMETH
YNETHX
--------$ 10.56K3498Liquid Restaked SOL
SSOL
EZSOL
KYSOL
--------$ 16.16K3499Stacks Ecosystem
ZEST
STX
FLAT
----------13500Anubis Ecosystem
USDC
BNB
ETH
----------4

Frequently Asked Questions

What are cryptocurrency categories and sectors?
Cryptocurrency categories group digital assets based on shared characteristics, such as underlying technology, use cases, or ecosystems. This classification helps users easily navigate the market and track specific niches like DeFi, Memecoins, or Layer 1 blockchains.
Can a single cryptocurrency belong to multiple categories?
Yes. Because digital assets often possess multiple functional attributes, a single token can span several sectors. For example, Ethereum is classified as a Layer 1 blockchain, but it is also a fundamental part of the Smart Contract and Web3 infrastructure categories.
Are new cryptocurrency categories added over time?
Absolutely. The Web3 industry is highly dynamic. As new technological innovations, protocols, or market narratives emerge, we continuously update our index and add new sectors to accurately reflect the ever-evolving crypto landscape.
How can checking crypto categories help me discover trading opportunities?
By tracking crypto sectors, you can identify money flow and emerging market trends. When a specific narrative gains traction, checking the category allows you to quickly compare the performance of related tokens and capitalise on sector rotations.

Disclaimer

All cryptocurrency categories, classification rules, and market data on this page are sourced from independent third parties. MEXC does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of this information. Sector inclusions do not constitute endorsements or investment recommendations. All content is for informational purposes only and is not financial advice. Crypto trading involves high risk; please conduct your own research (DYOR).