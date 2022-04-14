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Top Zoo-Themed Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Zoo-Themed sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Peanut the Squirrel
Peanut the Squirrel
PNUT
$ 0.04185
+0.53%
+2.48%
+4.47%
$ 42.07M
$ 1.76M
2
Moo Deng
Moo Deng
MOODENG
$ 0.03554
-0.28%
-0.48%
-3.01%
$ 35.09M
$ 1.91M
3
AVA
AVA
AVA
$ 0.1721
-0.81%
-2.56%
-8.89%
$ 12.54M
$ 309.51K
4
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE
$ 0.04097
+0.02%
-1.49%
-3.54%
$ 9.45M
$ 1.38M
5
BNB Tiger OG
BNB Tiger OG
BNBTIGEROG
$ 1.0E-18
0.00%
-1.10%
0.00%
$ 9.12M
--
6
Kekius Maximus
Kekius Maximus
KEKIUS
$ 0.006146
+0.28%
+0.60%
+40.34%
$ 6.18M
$ 12.72M
7
Harambe
Harambe
HARAMBE
$ 1.182E-5
+1.29%
+0.50%
+1.63%
$ 1.18M
--
8
Sudeng
Sudeng
HIPPO
$ 0.000116
+0.61%
-4.32%
-6.95%
$ 1.15M
$ 457.31M
9
Harambe on Solana
Harambe on Solana
HARAMBE
$ 0.00036402
+0.26%
-0.04%
-6.40%
$ 363.99K
$ 5.85K
10
Wise Monkey
Wise Monkey
MONKY
$ 2.8175E-8
+0.43%
-0.30%
-0.73%
$ 239.46K
--
11
Pesto the Baby King Penguin
Pesto the Baby King Penguin
PESTO
$ 8.126E-5
+0.84%
+0.90%
+1.04%
$ 81.23K
--
12
Aped
Aped
APED
$ 0.077162
0.00%
-0.00%
-3.22%
$ 77.16K
$ 37.90
13
Elons Pet Snail
Elons Pet Snail
GARY
$ 0.00174622
+0.13%
--
-17.56%
$ 76.83K
$ 1.58K
14
Cheyenne
Cheyenne
CHEYENNE
$ 4.969E-5
+1.06%
+1.50%
+1.18%
$ 48.57K
--
15
New Ancient DNA
New Ancient DNA
REMUS
$ 6.2872E-11
+0.81%
+2.10%
-6.89%
$ 26.45K
--
16
BOOJI
BOOJI
BOOJI
$ 2.538E-5
0.00%
-1.90%
-4.01%
$ 25.38K
--
17
Poppy
Poppy
POPPY
$ 1.73E-5
0.00%
+2.40%
-0.52%
$ 17.30K
--
18
Shrimp Paste
Shrimp Paste
SHRIMP
$ 1.496E-5
0.00%
-0.10%
-4.90%
$ 14.96K
--
19
New Born Haggis Pygmy Hippo
New Born Haggis Pygmy Hippo
HAGGIS
$ 1.274E-5
0.00%
+0.50%
+0.31%
$ 12.73K
--
20
Arie The Sealion
Arie The Sealion
ARIE
$ 1.155E-5
0.00%
-0.30%
+0.52%
$ 11.53K
--
21
glamorous
glamorous
GLAM
$ 1.135E-5
+0.98%
+1.90%
-1.05%
$ 11.34K
--
22
BAKSO
BAKSO
BAKSO
$ 1.057E-5
0.00%
-0.70%
0.00%
$ 10.57K
--
23
New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo
New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo
KIRBY
$ 9.89E-6
0.00%
+0.50%
+3.34%
$ 9.87K
--
24
Hanbao
Hanbao
HANBAO
$ 9.73E-6
0.00%
-11.70%
0.00%
$ 9.73K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Zoo-Themed tokens and why are they popular?
Zoo-Themed tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 24 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $117.82M.
What is the best-performing Zoo-Themed token right now?
Among Zoo-Themed tokens tracked on MEXC, PNUT has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 2.48% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Zoo-Themed tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 24 Zoo-Themed tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Zoo-Themed tokens include PNUT, MOODENG, AVA. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Zoo-Themed category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Zoo-Themed tokens is approximately $117.82M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Zoo-Themed sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.