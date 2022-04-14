Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up

Top Zodiac-Themed Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Zodiac-Themed sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Gemini
Gemini
GEMINI
$ 0.00012922
+0.36%
+0.03%
-15.93%
$ 129.20K
$ 237.25
2
Taurus
Taurus
TAURUS
$ 7.917E-5
+0.57%
+5.30%
+6.00%
$ 79.17K
--
3
Pisces
Pisces
PISCES
$ 7.734E-5
+3.18%
+4.50%
+7.13%
$ 77.33K
--
4
Sagittarius
Sagittarius
SAGIT
$ 7.523E-5
+1.81%
+1.90%
+4.33%
$ 75.19K
--
5
Scorpio
Scorpio
SCORPIO
$ 7.504E-5
+3.15%
+4.20%
+5.19%
$ 75.04K
--
6
Capricorn
Capricorn
CAPRICORN
$ 7.491E-5
+1.11%
+3.30%
+3.51%
$ 74.91K
--
7
Aries
Aries
ARIES
$ 7.378E-5
-0.53%
+3.50%
+2.60%
$ 73.75K
--
8
Virgo
Virgo
VIRGO
$ 7.301E-5
+2.54%
+1.50%
+7.94%
$ 73.00K
--
9
Cancer
Cancer
CANCER
$ 7.158E-5
-1.12%
+6.20%
+0.82%
$ 71.58K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Zodiac-Themed tokens and why are they popular?
Zodiac-Themed tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 9 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $729.18K.
What is the best-performing Zodiac-Themed token right now?
Among Zodiac-Themed tokens tracked on MEXC, CANCER has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 6.20% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Zodiac-Themed tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 9 Zodiac-Themed tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Zodiac-Themed tokens include GEMINI, TAURUS, PISCES. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Zodiac-Themed category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Zodiac-Themed tokens is approximately $729.18K. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Zodiac-Themed sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.