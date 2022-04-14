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Top Zero Knowledge (ZK) Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Zero Knowledge (ZK) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Zcash
Zcash
ZEC
$ 512.73
+0.64%
-0.51%
+5.07%
$ 8.52B
$ 2.88K
2
United Stables
United Stables
U
$ 1.0001
-0.01%
-0.01%
+0.04%
$ 1.00B
$ 73.10K
3
Polygon Ecosystem
Polygon Ecosystem
POL
$ 0.08185
-0.95%
+4.16%
+9.37%
$ 868.47M
$ 2.81M
4
Humanity
Humanity
H
$ 0.11271
-1.96%
-5.49%
+20.59%
$ 305.98M
$ 4.13M
5
Immutable X
Immutable X
IMX
$ 0.1006
-0.30%
-6.34%
-10.90%
$ 201.00M
$ 593.22K
6
STRK
STRK
STRK
$ 0.02264
-0.18%
-2.76%
-2.38%
$ 143.50M
$ 6.10M
7
Cysic
Cysic
CYS
$ 0.5141
-1.12%
+8.42%
-67.29%
$ 82.02M
$ 1.35M
8
ZKsync
ZKsync
ZK
$ 0.007555
+0.12%
-2.19%
+2.74%
$ 74.92M
$ 11.91M
9
Horizen
Horizen
ZEN
$ 3.917
-0.51%
-2.27%
-3.31%
$ 70.87M
$ 19.50K
10
Mina Protocol
Mina Protocol
MINA
$ 0.04059
+0.55%
+1.03%
+4.49%
$ 51.57M
$ 2.23M
11
Concordium
Concordium
CCD
$ 0.003423
-0.15%
+4.07%
+6.99%
$ 43.23M
$ 33.80M
12
Gravity
Gravity
G
$ 0.003883
+0.10%
-1.33%
+7.86%
$ 41.67M
$ 29.85M
13
Orochi Network
Orochi Network
ON
$ 0.26207
-2.57%
-23.55%
-28.76%
$ 38.64M
$ 438.71K
14
SPACE ID
SPACE ID
ID
$ 0.02766
-0.07%
-2.58%
-2.93%
$ 38.54M
$ 2.27M
15
RONIN
RONIN
RON
$ 0.04741
-0.32%
-2.61%
-4.72%
$ 36.64M
$ 1.29M
16
Hermez Network
Hermez Network
HEZ
$ 3.13
0.00%
+0.01%
+0.32%
$ 34.67M
$ 5.28K
17
Pirate Chain
Pirate Chain
ARRR
$ 0.1638
-1.47%
-9.18%
-25.55%
$ 32.98M
$ 853.74K
18
LINEA
LINEA
LINEA
$ 0.002104
+0.19%
-1.41%
-2.68%
$ 32.57M
$ 34.24M
19
Dusk Network
Dusk Network
DUSK
$ 0.06516
-0.09%
-3.86%
+4.48%
$ 32.43M
$ 1.00M
20
USDP
USDP
USDP
$ 1.0002
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.20%
$ 31.96M
$ 8.43K
21
BSquared Network
BSquared Network
B2
$ 0.47314
-0.93%
+1.72%
+0.13%
$ 31.78M
$ 252.68K
22
Nock
Nock
NOCK
$ 0.014476
-0.02%
-0.09%
+14.54%
$ 31.62M
$ 11.58M
23
Succinct
Succinct
PROVE
$ 0.1599
-0.56%
+6.59%
+6.52%
$ 30.91M
$ 337.71K
24
COTI
COTI
COTI
$ 0.009887
-1.13%
-0.43%
+4.71%
$ 28.43M
$ 7.83M
25
Anoma
Anoma
XAN
$ 0.010912
-1.41%
+5.69%
+0.36%
$ 27.11M
$ 8.56M
26
Movement
Movement
MOVE
$ 0.006033
-0.13%
-3.05%
-3.00%
$ 24.16M
$ 9.77M
27
ZEROBASE
ZEROBASE
ZBT
$ 0.07545
+0.33%
-1.99%
-16.14%
$ 21.15M
$ 1.06M
28
Phala
Phala
PHA
$ 0.02157
0.00%
-1.42%
-3.07%
$ 18.05M
$ 3.33M
29
Aleo
Aleo
ALEO
$ 0.01517
+0.07%
-2.76%
-3.93%
$ 18.02M
$ 4.93M
30
Ergo
Ergo
ERG
$ 0.2025
+0.94%
+0.64%
-7.71%
$ 17.04M
$ 271.30K
31
Sign
Sign
SIGN
$ 0.006606
-0.21%
-2.59%
-2.34%
$ 15.09M
$ 8.31M
32
Taiko
Taiko
TAIKO
$ 0.0702
+1.71%
+2.15%
+2.74%
$ 13.86M
$ 827.20K
33
MAGIC
MAGIC
MAGIC
$ 0.04026
+0.25%
-1.38%
+0.48%
$ 13.49M
$ 1.80M
34
BounceBit
BounceBit
BB
$ 0.01119
+0.90%
+1.82%
-6.28%
$ 13.03M
$ 32.26M
35
FIRO
FIRO
FIRO
$ 0.6142
-0.28%
-0.50%
-1.62%
$ 11.48M
$ 99.61K
36
Boundless
Boundless
ZKC
$ 0.03687
-0.24%
-1.66%
-2.57%
$ 11.11M
$ 1.97M
37
Lagrange
Lagrange
LA
$ 0.05913
-0.75%
+13.04%
+16.24%
$ 11.01M
$ 1.83M
38
zkPass
zkPass
ZKP
$ 0.04006
+0.08%
-1.54%
-6.36%
$ 10.93M
$ 1.62M
39
Loopring
Loopring
LRC
$ 0.007947
0.00%
-6.48%
-14.43%
$ 10.88M
$ 7.13M
40
Telos
Telos
TLOS
$ 0.023991
+0.75%
+3.02%
-6.47%
$ 10.78M
$ 2.52M
41
Space and Time
Space and Time
SXT
$ 0.007146
+0.31%
-0.87%
-4.62%
$ 9.92M
$ 7.75M
42
Ika
Ika
IKA
$ 0.00255278
+0.60%
-0.08%
+0.67%
$ 7.66M
$ 430.44K
43
Redbelly Network
Redbelly Network
RBNT
$ 0.002791
0.00%
+0.07%
-5.49%
$ 7.39M
$ 20.77M
44
Marlin POND
Marlin POND
POND
$ 0.0006789
-0.03%
-0.04%
-6.70%
$ 5.53M
$ 82.84M
45
Partisia Blockchain
Partisia Blockchain
MPC
$ 0.01045
0.00%
+1.06%
-5.43%
$ 4.87M
$ 517.40K
46
NetX
NetX
NETX
$ 0.1914
-0.05%
-0.41%
-7.09%
$ 4.46M
$ 291.80K
47
Messier
Messier
M87
$ 0.00000461
0.00%
+1.77%
+12.22%
$ 4.06M
$ 5.93B
48
Polyhedra Network
Polyhedra Network
ZKJ
$ 0.005145
-0.54%
-2.20%
-18.68%
$ 3.81M
$ 10.84M
49
Scroll
Scroll
SCR
$ 0.01998
-0.50%
-2.36%
-2.89%
$ 3.77M
$ 3.29M
50
Aleph Zero
Aleph Zero
AZERO
$ 0.009962
-0.75%
-7.50%
+11.28%
$ 2.70M
$ 6.78M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Zero Knowledge (ZK) tokens and why are they popular?
Zero Knowledge (ZK) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 82 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $12.12B.
What is the best-performing Zero Knowledge (ZK) token right now?
Among Zero Knowledge (ZK) tokens tracked on MEXC, PIVX has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 20.26% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Zero Knowledge (ZK) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 82 Zero Knowledge (ZK) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Zero Knowledge (ZK) tokens include ZEC, U, POL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Zero Knowledge (ZK) category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Zero Knowledge (ZK) tokens is approximately $12.12B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Zero Knowledge (ZK) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.