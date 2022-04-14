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Top Yoink.fun Launchpad Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Yoink.fun Launchpad sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
GME
GME
GME
$ 0.0003554
+0.17%
+0.42%
+1.71%
$ 2.46M
$ 157.16M
2
Kitsu
Kitsu
KITSU
$ 0.00118967
+5.34%
-0.02%
-19.05%
$ 1.19M
$ 76.83K
3
Dog In Hood
Dog In Hood
DIH
$ 0.00015985
-0.44%
-0.22%
-25.94%
$ 159.85K
$ 9.46K
4
4663
4663
4663
$ 0.0001182
-0.22%
-0.06%
-24.56%
$ 118.20K
$ 1.17K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Yoink.fun Launchpad tokens and why are they popular?
Yoink.fun Launchpad tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 4 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $3.93M.
What is the best-performing Yoink.fun Launchpad token right now?
Among Yoink.fun Launchpad tokens tracked on MEXC, GME has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.42% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Yoink.fun Launchpad tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 4 Yoink.fun Launchpad tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Yoink.fun Launchpad tokens include GME, KITSU, DIH. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Yoink.fun Launchpad category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Yoink.fun Launchpad tokens is approximately $3.93M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Yoink.fun Launchpad sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.