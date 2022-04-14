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Top Yield Farming Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Yield Farming sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 3.283
-0.30%
-0.24%
-6.82%
$ 2.04B
$ 69.14K
2
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 89.55
-0.02%
+1.80%
+0.11%
$ 1.38B
$ 1.90K
3
Bitway
Bitway
BTW
$ 0.389715
-0.22%
+12.39%
+67.67%
$ 857.98M
$ 2.62M
4
PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap
CAKE
$ 1.472
+0.20%
-0.20%
+1.24%
$ 516.18M
$ 207.52K
5
Curve
Curve
CRV
$ 0.2427
+0.17%
-3.94%
-11.34%
$ 366.29M
$ 1.89M
6
Pendle
Pendle
PENDLE
$ 1.356
+0.44%
+2.80%
+1.88%
$ 232.05M
$ 191.10K
7
Maple Finance
Maple Finance
SYRUP
$ 0.16348
+0.93%
-1.36%
+8.26%
$ 194.88M
$ 489.11K
8
Compound
Compound
COMP
$ 17.28
-1.14%
+2.79%
+6.46%
$ 173.00M
$ 4.42K
9
Raydium
Raydium
RAY
$ 0.6167
-0.50%
-1.00%
-2.63%
$ 165.50M
$ 95.29K
10
Convex Finance
Convex Finance
CVX
$ 1.546
-0.52%
-4.25%
-14.83%
$ 150.42M
$ 45.14K
11
Avant Staked USD
Avant Staked USD
SAVUSD
$ 1.18
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 102.14M
$ 4.97K
12
Stargate Finance
Stargate Finance
STG
$ 0.146
+0.07%
+2.95%
+7.79%
$ 96.90M
$ 374.33K
13
YearnFinance
YearnFinance
YFI
$ 1,941.1
+0.25%
-0.55%
-0.40%
$ 69.37M
$ 33.10
14
SNX
SNX
SNX
$ 0.1941
+0.05%
-2.37%
-3.39%
$ 66.77M
$ 385.72K
15
Orca
Orca
ORCA
$ 1.0595
+0.34%
-0.33%
+1.72%
$ 64.37M
$ 57.25K
16
Quantix Finance
Quantix Finance
QFI
$ 50.306
0.00%
-0.63%
-5.31%
$ 50.27M
$ 5.33K
17
SUSHI
SUSHI
SUSHI
$ 0.1603
-0.12%
-0.99%
-1.05%
$ 45.89M
$ 385.47K
18
Venus
Venus
XVS
$ 2.7412
-0.93%
+1.31%
+1.79%
$ 44.88M
$ 20.64K
19
Unit Plasma
Unit Plasma
UXPL
$ 0.076329
+0.10%
0.00%
+1.59%
$ 27.49M
$ 72.02K
20
FRAX
FRAX
FRAX
$ 0.2832
-0.07%
-1.39%
-7.37%
$ 24.41M
$ 222.53K
21
Banana Gun
Banana Gun
BANANA
$ 3.583
+0.22%
-1.87%
-3.35%
$ 14.34M
$ 18.10K
22
ROGIN.AI
ROGIN.AI
ROG
$ 0.1964
-1.34%
0.00%
+3.43%
$ 13.33M
$ 169.05K
23
Spell Token
Spell Token
SPELL
$ 0.00007667
+0.17%
-1.04%
-1.84%
$ 13.12M
$ 766.65M
24
JOE
JOE
JOE
$ 0.02717
+0.85%
-1.52%
+0.37%
$ 12.46M
$ 2.06M
25
Katana Network
Katana Network
KAT
$ 0.004289
-0.21%
-0.72%
-4.72%
$ 10.01M
$ 32.45M
26
BENQI
BENQI
BENQI
$ 0.001258
-0.55%
-3.89%
-5.61%
$ 9.08M
$ 40.38M
27
Bella
Bella
BEL
$ 0.10557
-0.21%
-3.29%
+1.76%
$ 8.46M
$ 582.30K
28
balancer
balancer
BAL
$ 0.10565
+0.15%
-0.32%
-0.38%
$ 7.39M
$ 549.29K
29
Access Protocol
Access Protocol
ACS
$ 0.0001316
-0.23%
+2.18%
+2.98%
$ 6.75M
$ 430.33M
30
Badger
Badger
BADGER
$ 0.339755
+0.08%
0.00%
-3.67%
$ 6.63M
$ 1.31M
31
Inverse Finance
Inverse Finance
INV
$ 8.6
0.00%
-0.08%
-0.35%
$ 6.10M
$ 608.36K
32
Quickswap
Quickswap
QUICK
$ 0.00799
-0.06%
-2.81%
-1.69%
$ 6.04M
$ 7.13M
33
Stake DAO
Stake DAO
SDT
$ 0.086183
-0.09%
0.00%
+5.56%
$ 5.89M
$ 101.50
34
Minswap
Minswap
MIN
$ 0.002981
-0.27%
+0.44%
-2.23%
$ 5.16M
$ 5.34M
35
Mitosis
Mitosis
MITO
$ 0.0261
+0.15%
+3.84%
+10.10%
$ 5.09M
$ 2.21M
36
Alchemix
Alchemix
ALCX
$ 1.91
0.00%
-0.02%
-4.50%
$ 4.83M
$ 264.46K
37
Harvest Finance
Harvest Finance
FARM
$ 5.13
-0.41%
-1.81%
+0.18%
$ 3.43M
$ 10.99K
38
MetFi
MetFi
METFI
$ 0.01010208
-0.07%
-0.00%
-1.87%
$ 3.34M
$ 2.56K
39
Beefy
Beefy
BIFI
$ 39.48
+0.15%
+0.00%
+3.89%
$ 3.16M
$ 5.59K
40
Gearbox
Gearbox
GEAR
$ 0.00030933
+0.92%
0.00%
-4.67%
$ 3.09M
$ 5.54K
41
Step App
Step App
FITFI
$ 0.00064126
-0.34%
+10.18%
+283.90%
$ 2.95M
$ 24.58K
42
Equilibria Finance
Equilibria Finance
EQB
$ 0.0286181
-0.17%
+0.00%
+0.62%
$ 2.86M
$ 149.98
43
Flurry Finance
Flurry Finance
FLURRY
$ 0.00019889
0.00%
0.00%
-4.91%
$ 1.99M
$ 20.64K
44
B-Lucky
B-Lucky
LUCKY
$ 0.00177
0.00%
+2.60%
-8.51%
$ 1.78M
$ 7.88M
45
Tarot
Tarot
TAROT
$ 0.02617412
0.00%
+0.01%
-0.56%
$ 1.77M
$ 838.50
46
Penpie
Penpie
PNP
$ 0.159997
0.00%
--
-1.29%
$ 1.60M
$ 80.14
47
Spectra
Spectra
SPECTRA
$ 0.00320967
+0.29%
-0.02%
+12.93%
$ 1.52M
$ 2.09K
48
TrueFi
TrueFi
TRU
$ 0.00109112
+0.02%
+0.07%
-0.22%
$ 1.37M
$ 10.71K
49
Bonzo Finance
Bonzo Finance
BONZO
$ 0.00790603
0.00%
-0.00%
-3.24%
$ 1.08M
$ 14.93K
50
MarsDAO
MarsDAO
MDAO
$ 0.013512
0.00%
+5.42%
-46.75%
$ 998.13K
$ 57.73K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Yield Farming tokens and why are they popular?
Yield Farming tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 120 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $6.85B.
What is the best-performing Yield Farming token right now?
Among Yield Farming tokens tracked on MEXC, PRL has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 17.45% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Yield Farming tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 120 Yield Farming tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Yield Farming tokens include UNI, AAVE, BTW. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Yield Farming category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Yield Farming tokens is approximately $6.85B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Yield Farming sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.