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Top Yield-Bearing Tokens Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Yield-Bearing Tokens sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Ondo US Dollar Yield
Ondo US Dollar Yield
USDY
$ 1.14
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.14B
$ 1.05M
2
Staked USDai
Staked USDai
SUSDAI
$ 1.1
0.00%
+0.00%
0.00%
$ 356.16M
$ 566.06K
3
Savings USDD
Savings USDD
SUSDD
$ 1.061
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 248.30M
$ 1.50K
4
Spark USDC
Spark USDC
SUSDC
$ 1.1
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 203.08M
$ 152.03
5
apyUSD
apyUSD
APYUSD
$ 1.31
0.00%
-0.01%
-1.50%
$ 174.60M
$ 262.31K
6
Lido Earn ETH
Lido Earn ETH
EARNETH
$ 1,938.98
+0.01%
+0.00%
+1.19%
$ 166.66M
--
7
Savings Dai
Savings Dai
SDAI
$ 1.18
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 166.46M
$ 3.13M
8
Staked Cap USD
Staked Cap USD
STCUSD
$ 1.075
0.00%
0.00%
+0.09%
$ 84.97M
--
9
Nest BlackOpal LiquidStone II Vault
Nest BlackOpal LiquidStone II Vault
NOPAL
$ 1.088
0.00%
0.00%
+0.18%
$ 69.22M
--
10
Strata Senior USDe
Strata Senior USDe
SRUSDE
$ 1.029
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 56.07M
$ 206.65
11
Tori Staked trUSD
Tori Staked trUSD
STRUSD
$ 1.014
-0.10%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 45.62M
$ 228.77
12
Steakhouse Confidential Prime USDC
Steakhouse Confidential Prime USDC
STEAKCUSDC
$ 1.015
+0.10%
0.00%
+0.30%
$ 41.46M
--
13
Midas mHYPER
Midas mHYPER
MHYPER
$ 1.12
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 38.80M
--
14
Galaxy USDT Quality
Galaxy USDT Quality
ETH:GUSDTQ
$ 1.012
+0.10%
+0.00%
+0.20%
$ 27.54M
--
15
THORChain Yield
THORChain Yield
TCY
$ 0.134187
+0.07%
+0.01%
+3.78%
$ 24.93M
$ 31.51K
16
SailOut Royalty
SailOut Royalty
SAIL.R
$ 14.61
0.00%
0.00%
+0.14%
$ 21.91M
$ 674.91
17
earnAUSD
earnAUSD
EARNAUSD
$ 1.01
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 21.27M
$ 181.19
18
Universal ETH
Universal ETH
UNIETH
$ 2,175.47
+0.15%
+0.01%
+1.38%
$ 19.66M
$ 11.86
19
Galaxy WETH Quality
Galaxy WETH Quality
ETH:GWETHQ
$ 1,923.01
-0.02%
+0.01%
+1.36%
$ 17.18M
--
20
Steakhouse WETH V2
Steakhouse WETH V2
STEAKETH
$ 1,935.78
-0.04%
+0.00%
+1.33%
$ 16.71M
--
21
Alchemix ETH
Alchemix ETH
ALETH
$ 1,865.35
+0.17%
+0.00%
+0.88%
$ 15.55M
$ 113.72K
22
Streamex GLDY
Streamex GLDY
GLDY
$ 4,376.34
-0.51%
-0.01%
-0.66%
$ 13.47M
--
23
Nest Alpha Vault
Nest Alpha Vault
NALPHA
$ 1.11
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 13.39M
--
24
GAIB sAID
GAIB sAID
SAID
$ 0.64483
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 11.71M
$ 3.87
25
Ember Third Eye
Ember Third Eye
ETHIRD
$ 1.048
0.00%
--
+0.10%
$ 10.65M
$ 550.24
26
Yield Optimizer ETH
Yield Optimizer ETH
YOETH
$ 2,080.96
+0.04%
+0.01%
+1.33%
$ 10.39M
--
27
Balsa MM Fund
Balsa MM Fund
BMMF
$ 0.08369
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 10.27M
$ 170.25
28
Unitas Gold
Unitas Gold
XGLD
$ 4,374.17
-0.50%
-0.00%
+4.81%
$ 10.23M
$ 44.83K
29
Yield Optimizer USD
Yield Optimizer USD
YOUSD
$ 1.06
0.00%
0.00%
+0.09%
$ 9.56M
--
30
Altura Vault Tokens
Altura Vault Tokens
AVLT
$ 0.311363
+0.08%
-0.09%
+18.15%
$ 9.27M
$ 7.61K
31
Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2
Gauntlet WETH PRIME V2
GTWETHP
$ 1,945.27
+0.03%
+0.01%
+1.37%
$ 9.02M
--
32
Midas mRe7YIELD
Midas mRe7YIELD
MRE7YIELD
$ 1.074
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 8.18M
--
33
Midas mAPOLLO
Midas mAPOLLO
MAPOLLO
$ 1.11
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 7.84M
--
34
USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin
USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin
USP
$ 1.12
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 7.79M
$ 2.52K
35
ETHPlus
ETHPlus
ETH+
$ 2,089.81
-0.02%
+0.00%
+1.19%
$ 7.65M
$ 53.58K
36
Strata Junior USDe
Strata Junior USDe
JRUSDE
$ 1.07
0.00%
0.00%
+0.28%
$ 6.85M
$ 228.41
37
Midas Rockaway Market Neutral
Midas Rockaway Market Neutral
MROX
$ 1.14
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 6.68M
--
38
Ease Staked NXM
Ease Staked NXM
STNXM
$ 52.69
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 6.01M
$ 465.91
39
xHYPE
xHYPE
XHYPE
$ 1.044
0.00%
0.00%
+0.19%
$ 5.74M
$ 139.05
40
Mitosis EOL BNB
Mitosis EOL BNB
MIBNB
$ 3,620.19
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 5.68M
$ 80.19
41
Liquid Euro
Liquid Euro
WEEUR
$ 1.18
0.00%
0.00%
+0.85%
$ 5.44M
--
42
Yuzu Protection Pool
Yuzu Protection Pool
YZPP
$ 1.17
-0.85%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 4.55M
$ 1.99K
43
Strata Senior USDat
Strata Senior USDat
SRUSDAT
$ 1.023
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 4.23M
--
44
FXArbUSDTRY
FXArbUSDTRY
FXARBUSDTRY
$ 0.085269
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.21%
$ 4.20M
$ 60.62
45
Hyperbeat USDT
Hyperbeat USDT
HBUSDT
$ 1.12
0.00%
-0.00%
0.00%
$ 4.03M
$ 82.33
46
Midas msyrupUSDp
Midas msyrupUSDp
MSYRUPUSDP
$ 1.061
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 3.49M
--
47
Ember SUI
Ember SUI
ESUI
$ 0.683169
-0.10%
-0.02%
-3.94%
$ 3.45M
$ 956.24
48
Midas mMEV
Midas mMEV
MMEV
$ 1.14
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 3.37M
--
49
GIGAETH
GIGAETH
GETH
$ 1,909.03
-0.69%
-0.00%
-0.18%
$ 3.20M
$ 269.10K
50
GIGADOT
GIGADOT
GDOT
$ 0.746854
+0.06%
-0.00%
-4.94%
$ 3.12M
$ 2.82K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Yield-Bearing Tokens tokens and why are they popular?
Yield-Bearing Tokens tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 86 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $4.21B.
What is the best-performing Yield-Bearing Tokens token right now?
Among Yield-Bearing Tokens tokens tracked on MEXC, AYFLOW has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.12% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Yield-Bearing Tokens tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 86 Yield-Bearing Tokens tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Yield-Bearing Tokens tokens include USDY, SUSDAI, SUSDD. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Yield-Bearing Tokens category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Yield-Bearing Tokens tokens is approximately $4.21B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Yield-Bearing Tokens sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.