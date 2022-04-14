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Top Yield-Bearing Stablecoin Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Yield-Bearing Stablecoin sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
sUSDS
sUSDS
SUSDS
$ 1.11
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 4.73B
$ 1.04M
2
Ondo US Dollar Yield
Ondo US Dollar Yield
USDY
$ 1.14
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.14B
$ 1.05M
3
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1.24
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.37B
$ 11.54M
4
BFUSD
BFUSD
BFUSD
$ 0.998858
+0.02%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.32B
$ 844.61K
5
syrupUSDC
syrupUSDC
SYRUPUSDC
$ 1.18
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.05B
$ 7.86M
6
syrupUSDT
syrupUSDT
SYRUPUSDT
$ 1.14
0.00%
-0.00%
0.00%
$ 419.80M
$ 226.89K
7
OnRe Tokenized Reinsurance
OnRe Tokenized Reinsurance
ONYC
$ 1.14
0.00%
0.00%
+0.88%
$ 268.16M
$ 2.03M
8
Savings USDD
Savings USDD
SUSDD
$ 1.061
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 248.30M
$ 1.50K
9
Spark USDC
Spark USDC
SUSDC
$ 1.1
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 203.08M
$ 152.03
10
Re Protocol reUSD
Re Protocol reUSD
REUSD
$ 1.096
0.00%
0.00%
+0.09%
$ 198.97M
$ 5.21M
11
USDai
USDai
USDAI
$ 0.999622
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.04%
$ 176.08M
$ 2.81M
12
apyUSD
apyUSD
APYUSD
$ 1.31
0.00%
-0.01%
-1.50%
$ 174.60M
$ 262.31K
13
Savings Dai
Savings Dai
SDAI
$ 1.18
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 166.46M
$ 3.13M
14
syrupUSDG
syrupUSDG
SYRUPUSDG
$ 1.007
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 120.08M
$ 157.83K
15
Avant Staked USD
Avant Staked USD
SAVUSD
$ 1.18
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 102.14M
$ 4.97K
16
Steakhouse USDC V2
Steakhouse USDC V2
STEAKUSDC
$ 1.028
+0.10%
0.00%
+0.19%
$ 91.38M
--
17
Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2
Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2
GTUSDCP
$ 1.032
+0.19%
+0.00%
+0.10%
$ 72.56M
--
18
Midas mTBILL
Midas mTBILL
MTBILL
$ 1.069
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 66.52M
--
19
Staked Yuzu USD
Staked Yuzu USD
SYZUSD
$ 1.046
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 60.91M
$ 53.72K
20
Steakhouse USDT V2
Steakhouse USDT V2
STEAKUSDT
$ 1.022
0.00%
0.00%
+0.20%
$ 60.77M
--
21
Strata Senior USDe
Strata Senior USDe
SRUSDE
$ 1.029
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 56.07M
$ 206.65
22
Savings xDAI
Savings xDAI
SDAI
$ 1.25
0.00%
-0.00%
-0.79%
$ 54.06M
$ 75.68K
23
USDu
USDu
USDU
$ 0.999028
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 52.46M
$ 12.04K
24
Yuzu USD
Yuzu USD
YZUSD
$ 0.999353
-0.26%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 51.41M
$ 67.11K
25
InfiniFi USD
InfiniFi USD
IUSD
$ 0.998954
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.12%
$ 49.83M
$ 6.71K
26
Tori Staked trUSD
Tori Staked trUSD
STRUSD
$ 1.014
-0.10%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 45.62M
$ 228.77
27
XUSD
XUSD
XUSD
$ 1.0009
+0.01%
+0.01%
0.00%
$ 44.61M
$ 53.96K
28
Steakhouse Confidential Prime USDC
Steakhouse Confidential Prime USDC
STEAKCUSDC
$ 1.015
+0.10%
0.00%
+0.30%
$ 41.46M
--
29
Frax Staked frxUSD
Frax Staked frxUSD
SFRXUSD
$ 1.21
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 34.69M
$ 38.34K
30
Staked USN
Staked USN
SUSN
$ 1.21
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 32.49M
$ 751.16
31
Lido EarnUSD
Lido EarnUSD
EARNUSD
$ 1.025
+0.20%
0.00%
+0.20%
$ 29.00M
--
32
Galaxy USDT Quality
Galaxy USDT Quality
ETH:GUSDTQ
$ 1.012
+0.10%
+0.00%
+0.20%
$ 27.54M
--
33
Savings crvUSD
Savings crvUSD
SCRVUSD
$ 1.11
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 17.39M
$ 737.85K
34
GAIB sAID
GAIB sAID
SAID
$ 0.64483
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 11.71M
$ 3.87
35
YieldFi yToken
YieldFi yToken
YUSD
$ 0.998454
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 10.86M
--
36
sDOLA
sDOLA
SDOLA
$ 1.41
0.00%
0.00%
+0.71%
$ 9.64M
$ 228.61K
37
Yield Optimizer USD
Yield Optimizer USD
YOUSD
$ 1.06
0.00%
0.00%
+0.09%
$ 9.56M
--
38
Wrapped iTRY
Wrapped iTRY
WITRY
$ 0.02379586
0.00%
0.00%
+0.23%
$ 8.77M
--
39
Midas mRe7YIELD
Midas mRe7YIELD
MRE7YIELD
$ 1.074
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 8.18M
--
40
USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin
USP Yield Optimized Stablecoin
USP
$ 1.12
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 7.79M
$ 2.52K
41
Midas mBASIS
Midas mBASIS
MBASIS
$ 1.21
0.00%
+0.00%
0.00%
$ 5.11M
--
42
Strata Senior USDat
Strata Senior USDat
SRUSDAT
$ 1.023
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 4.23M
--
43
Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2
Gauntlet USDT PRIME V2
GTUSDTP
$ 1.021
+0.10%
+0.00%
+0.10%
$ 4.13M
--
44
Hyperbeat USDT
Hyperbeat USDT
HBUSDT
$ 1.12
0.00%
-0.00%
0.00%
$ 4.03M
$ 82.33
45
YieldFi vyUSD
YieldFi vyUSD
VYUSD
$ 0.923628
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 3.07M
--
46
Aster Staked USDF
Aster Staked USDF
ASUSDF
$ 1.063
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 2.96M
$ 14.56
47
evaUSDT
evaUSDT
EVAUSDT
$ 0.998603
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 2.93M
$ 19.83K
48
limUSD
limUSD
LIMUSD
$ 1.013
0.00%
-0.00%
-0.49%
$ 2.64M
$ 30.39
49
evaUSDC
evaUSDC
EVAUSDC
$ 1.002
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 2.50M
$ 50.85
50
International Stable Currency
International Stable Currency
ISC
$ 2.18
-0.46%
-0.01%
+0.46%
$ 2.43M
$ 678.96

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Yield-Bearing Stablecoin tokens and why are they popular?
Yield-Bearing Stablecoin tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 74 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $13.70B.
What is the best-performing Yield-Bearing Stablecoin token right now?
Among Yield-Bearing Stablecoin tokens tracked on MEXC, XUSD has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.01% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Yield-Bearing Stablecoin tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 74 Yield-Bearing Stablecoin tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Yield-Bearing Stablecoin tokens include SUSDS, USDY, SUSDE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Yield-Bearing Stablecoin category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Yield-Bearing Stablecoin tokens is approximately $13.70B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Yield-Bearing Stablecoin sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.