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Top BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
$ 773.5
-0.08%
-0.93%
-0.36%
$ 167.50M
$ 87.91
2
Strategy PP Variable xStock
Strategy PP Variable xStock
STRCX
$ 101.7
+0.01%
-0.00%
-0.16%
$ 151.74M
$ 61.46K
3
$ 220.31
-0.23%
-3.30%
-1.49%
$ 143.85M
$ 329.30
4
$ 72.8
-1.89%
-3.29%
+3.30%
$ 140.55M
$ 805.84
5
$ 93.03
-1.58%
-4.16%
-2.27%
$ 135.92M
$ 598.12
6
$ 343.52
-0.26%
-0.46%
+0.31%
$ 132.72M
$ 182.95
7
$ 338.94
-0.21%
-1.05%
+3.07%
$ 131.30M
$ 180.70
8
$ 554.7
+0.52%
-3.40%
-5.56%
$ 78.93M
$ 96.33
9
Bending Spoons xStock
Bending Spoons xStock
BSPX
$ 37.75
-0.03%
+0.01%
-23.23%
$ 78.34M
$ 14.92K
10
$ 149
-1.36%
-1.74%
-0.40%
$ 67.58M
$ 455.45
11
$ 260.58
-0.52%
+0.05%
-3.12%
$ 58.58M
$ 210.24
12
MicroStrategy xStock
MicroStrategy xStock
MSTRX
$ 95.43
-0.82%
-0.01%
0.00%
$ 45.32M
$ 1.36M
13
$ 273.39
-0.01%
-0.20%
-0.13%
$ 31.16M
$ 207.85
14
Nasdaq xStock
Nasdaq xStock
QQQX
$ 718.78
-0.26%
-0.02%
-0.99%
$ 30.92M
$ 913.56K
15
WorldMobileToken
WorldMobileToken
WMTX
$ 0.03013
-0.23%
-0.30%
+3.58%
$ 25.65M
$ 2.15M
16
Sandisk Corporation xStock
Sandisk Corporation xStock
SNDKX
$ 1,623.47
-2.92%
-0.10%
+18.47%
$ 12.36M
$ 585.90K
17
Gold xStock
Gold xStock
GLDX
$ 402.04
-0.14%
-0.00%
-0.60%
$ 8.75M
$ 1.12M
18
SK Hynix xStock
SK Hynix xStock
SKHYX
$ 156.93
-1.77%
-0.11%
+3.45%
$ 7.57M
$ 764.77K
19
Intel xStock
Intel xStock
INTCX
$ 95.94
-2.11%
-0.08%
-4.86%
$ 7.27M
$ 59.91K
20
Microsoft xStock
Microsoft xStock
MSFTX
$ 484.0
+0.01%
-0.00%
-2.54%
$ 7.07M
$ 161.34K
21
$ 143.01
-0.46%
-4.90%
-0.55%
$ 6.91M
$ 501.81
22
Marvell xStock
Marvell xStock
MRVLX
$ 217.4
-0.01%
-0.09%
-2.11%
$ 5.46M
$ 21.38K
23
TQQQ xStock
TQQQ xStock
TQQQX
$ 72.47
-0.41%
-0.06%
-3.40%
$ 3.79M
$ 84.45K
24
AMD xStock
AMD xStock
AMDX
$ 479.2
-0.20%
-0.06%
-2.01%
$ 3.72M
$ 134.92K
25
TSMC xStock
TSMC xStock
TSMX
$ 415.65
-0.01%
-0.03%
-3.41%
$ 3.02M
$ 7.69K
26
Broadcom xStock
Broadcom xStock
AVGOX
$ 379.96
-0.08%
-0.04%
-9.83%
$ 2.79M
$ 134.40K
27
Oracle xStock
Oracle xStock
ORCLX
$ 142.71
0.00%
-0.03%
-5.95%
$ 2.35M
$ 6.49K
28
Palantir xStock
Palantir xStock
PLTRX
$ 171.43
-0.67%
-0.02%
+0.52%
$ 2.06M
$ 32.00K
29
Vanguard Total World xStock
Vanguard Total World xStock
VTX
$ 163.24
0.00%
0.00%
+0.75%
$ 2.03M
$ 50.04
30
$ 311.71
+0.06%
+2.32%
+2.71%
$ 1.87M
$ 191.45
31
Berkshire Hathaway xStock
Berkshire Hathaway xStock
BRK.BX
$ 503.51
+0.20%
0.00%
-0.88%
$ 1.60M
$ 15.37K
32
Vanguard xStock
Vanguard xStock
VTIX
$ 389.02
-0.04%
+0.01%
+0.34%
$ 1.58M
$ 43.31K
33
Netflix xStock
Netflix xStock
NFLXX
$ 78.84
+0.43%
+0.05%
+6.87%
$ 1.22M
$ 10.33K
34
Chevron xStock
Chevron xStock
CVXX
$ 205.51
-0.01%
+0.01%
+4.26%
$ 1.21M
$ 3.69K
35
Bitmine xStock
Bitmine xStock
BMNRX
$ 18.51
0.00%
-0.01%
-1.75%
$ 1.12M
$ 714.99
36
iShares Silver Trust xStock
iShares Silver Trust xStock
SLVX
$ 58.04
-0.39%
-0.03%
-1.86%
$ 1.07M
$ 2.22K
37
International Business Machines xStock
International Business Machines xStock
IBMX
$ 238.51
-0.01%
+0.04%
+2.33%
$ 1.02M
$ 240.44
38
Uber xStock
Uber xStock
UBERX
$ 279.8
+0.01%
+9.77%
+271.48%
$ 968.00K
$ 1.10
39
Eli Lilly xStock
Eli Lilly xStock
LLYX
$ 1,218.59
-0.01%
+0.02%
-0.14%
$ 913.84K
$ 65.51K
40
Gamestop xStock
Gamestop xStock
GMEX
$ 18.51
+0.65%
-0.01%
-1.44%
$ 796.18K
$ 86.70K
41
Exxon Mobil xStock
Exxon Mobil xStock
XOMX
$ 164.18
-0.01%
+0.01%
+2.51%
$ 788.42K
$ 5.00K
42
CrowdStrike xStock
CrowdStrike xStock
CRWDX
$ 213.82
-0.01%
-0.01%
-5.10%
$ 676.11K
$ 1.48K
43
KRAQ xStock
KRAQ xStock
KRAQX
$ 9.98
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 649.65K
$ 405.57
44
ASML xStock
ASML xStock
ASMLX
$ 1,824.92
-0.01%
-0.03%
-0.57%
$ 631.77K
$ 54.26
45
Russell 2000 xStock
Russell 2000 xStock
IWMX
$ 300.75
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 617.02K
$ 245.46
46
Cisco xStock
Cisco xStock
CSCOX
$ 112.53
-0.53%
-0.01%
-9.82%
$ 549.49K
$ 93.91K
47
DFDV xStock
DFDV xStock
DFDVX
$ 3.15
-0.94%
+0.04%
+6.06%
$ 531.66K
$ 82.43K
48
Novo Nordisk xStock
Novo Nordisk xStock
NVOX
$ 45.0
-0.02%
-0.00%
-4.11%
$ 516.64K
$ 2.20K
49
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund xStock
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund xStock
XLEX
$ 63.5
+0.67%
+0.02%
+12.91%
$ 498.43K
$ 231.02
50
Visa xStock
Visa xStock
VX
$ 366.81
-0.01%
--
+1.62%
$ 476.21K
$ 178.33

Frequently Asked Questions

What are BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 96 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.53B.
What is the best-performing BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem token right now?
Among BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, UBERX has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 9.77% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 96 BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem tokens include SPYX, STRCX, NVDAX. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem tokens is approximately $1.53B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.