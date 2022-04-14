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Top XRP Ledger Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the XRP Ledger Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1,00069
-%0,01
-%0,01
-%0,01
$ 74,85B
$ 51,79M
2
XRP
XRP
XRP
$ 1,0041
+%0,10
-%0,23
-%0,84
$ 62,19B
$ 11,37M
3
Ripple USD
Ripple USD
RLUSD
$ 1,0
%0,00
%0,00
%0,00
$ 1,76B
$ 134,28M
4
EUR CoinVertible
EUR CoinVertible
EURCV
$ 1,16
%0,00
%0,00
+%0,87
$ 160,90M
$ 7,39M
5
RealLink
RealLink
REAL
$ 0,07512
-%0,09
+%0,56
+%2,10
$ 103,04M
$ 3,06M
6
Fuzzybear
Fuzzybear
FUZZY
$ 4,263E-5
-%0,47
-%0,10
+%3,37
$ 13,55M
--
7
XSGD
XSGD
XSGD
$ 0,78261
%0,00
%0,00
+%0,24
$ 11,95M
$ 307,80K
8
Aura
Aura
AURASOL
$ 0,009931
-%2,00
-%2,51
+%2,02
$ 9,58M
$ 6,16M
9
Australian Digital Dollar
Australian Digital Dollar
AUDD
$ 0,712355
+%0,03
%0,00
+%0,37
$ 5,61M
$ 3,92K
10
Quantoz USDQ
Quantoz USDQ
USDQ
$ 0,998255
+%0,03
+%0,01
+%0,06
$ 5,59M
$ 2,86M
11
Quantoz EURQ
Quantoz EURQ
EURQ
$ 1,1
%0,00
-%0,03
-%3,51
$ 5,09M
$ 3,77M
12
Phoenix
Phoenix
PHNIX
$ 0,000008025
%0,00
-%2,30
-%12,39
$ 4,26M
$ 7,46B
13
XRP ARMY
XRP ARMY
ARMY
$ 0,00481817
+%0,17
-%0,00
-%2,32
$ 2,84M
$ 2,57K
14
Crypto Trading Fund
Crypto Trading Fund
CTF
$ 0,00773859
+%0,16
-%0,00
-%63,00
$ 1,84M
$ 30,03
15
Sologenic
Sologenic
SOLO
$ 0,01191471
+%0,11
-%0,06
-%1,92
$ 1,81M
$ 906,73
16
DROP
DROP
DROP
$ 1,56
%0,00
+%0,01
-%1,27
$ 1,54M
$ 6,78K
17
Salute
Salute
SLT
$ 1,372E-5
-%0,36
+%1,70
+%11,82
$ 1,37M
--
18
XRP Healthcare
XRP Healthcare
XRPH
$ 0,01147
-%1,70
-%12,31
-%8,70
$ 815,98K
$ 2,09M
19
BANX Network
BANX Network
BXE
$ 0,002704
+%0,04
-%1,54
-%9,79
$ 806,20K
$ 3,62M
20
Seal
Seal
SEAL
$ 2,68525E-7
+%2,53
+%1,30
-%4,94
$ 140,11K
--
21
Common Bird
Common Bird
CBIRD
$ 9,56193E-7
+%0,35
-%0,30
-%15,38
$ 95,56K
--
22
FLAME
FLAME
FLAME
$ 0,03639835
+%0,12
%0,00
+%1,41
$ 36,03K
$ 8,98
23
SPLASH
SPLASH
SPLASH
$ 0,0027246
%0,00
-%0,00
-%1,53
$ 27,25K
$ 7,96
24
Bear Bull
Bear Bull
BRB
$ 0,0002126
%0,00
--
-%1,00
$ 21,26K
$ 1,52
25
XRP Healthcare AI
XRP Healthcare AI
XRPHAI
$ 0,00403
-%1,67
-%11,97
-%22,85
--
$ 4,90M
26
Xrp Classic
Xrp Classic
XRPC
$ 0,00017836
%0,00
-%2,10
+%5,73
--
$ 112,76K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are XRP Ledger Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
XRP Ledger Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 26 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $139.13B.
What is the best-performing XRP Ledger Ecosystem token right now?
Among XRP Ledger Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, SLT has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 1.70% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many XRP Ledger Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 26 XRP Ledger Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular XRP Ledger Ecosystem tokens include USDC, XRP, RLUSD. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the XRP Ledger Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all XRP Ledger Ecosystem tokens is approximately $139.13B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the XRP Ledger Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.