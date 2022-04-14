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Top Gnosis Chain Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Gnosis Chain Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1,00069
-0,01%
-0,01%
-0,01%
$ 74,85B
$ 51,79M
2
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64.873,42
-0,01%
+0,92%
+1,85%
$ 7,55B
$ 1,32
3
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9,494
+0,33%
-0,50%
+8,62%
$ 6,25B
$ 35,25K
4
Aave v3 WETH
Aave v3 WETH
AWETH
$ 1.909,52
-0,52%
+0,01%
+0,89%
$ 4,60B
--
5
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 3,28
-0,30%
-0,24%
-6,82%
$ 2,04B
$ 69,14K
6
GHO
GHO
GHO
$ 0,998715
+0,01%
0,00%
+0,03%
$ 698,10M
$ 1,59M
7
Gnosis
Gnosis
GNO
$ 108,17
+15,48%
+14,94%
+16,00%
$ 319,80M
$ 744,04
8
crvUSD
crvUSD
CRVUSD
$ 1,001
+0,21%
+0,00%
+0,21%
$ 216,19M
$ 9,00M
9
YearnFinance
YearnFinance
YFI
$ 1.941,3
+0,25%
-0,55%
-0,40%
$ 69,37M
$ 33,10
10
Safe Token
Safe Token
SAFE
$ 0,0832
0,00%
-1,42%
-7,86%
$ 62,39M
$ 4,65K
11
CoW Protocol
CoW Protocol
COW
$ 0,1068
-0,55%
-1,64%
+4,16%
$ 62,36M
$ 943,31K
12
Data Network
Data Network
DATA
$ 0,1735
-0,46%
-4,54%
-13,88%
$ 61,47M
$ 773,89K
13
Savings xDAI
Savings xDAI
SDAI
$ 1,25
0,00%
-0,00%
-0,79%
$ 54,06M
$ 75,68K
14
Tellor Tributes
Tellor Tributes
TRB
$ 13,11
-0,15%
+0,00%
-2,82%
$ 36,76M
$ 41,59M
15
BRLA Digital BRLA
BRLA Digital BRLA
BRLA
$ 0,191496
-0,02%
0,00%
-0,78%
$ 33,25M
$ 108,53K
16
Monerium EUR emoney
Monerium EUR emoney
EURE
$ 1,16
0,00%
0,00%
+0,87%
$ 32,63M
$ 629,57K
17
Tokenised GBP
Tokenised GBP
TGBP
$ 1,35
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 27,88M
$ 41,78K
18
Spacecoin
Spacecoin
SPACE
$ 0,004676
-0,06%
-3,69%
-11,65%
$ 24,60M
$ 16,45M
19
JPY Coin v1
JPY Coin v1
JPYC
$ 0,00861182
+0,06%
+0,02%
+15,21%
$ 21,25M
$ 79,86
20
MAI
MAI
MIMATIC
$ 0,97039
-0,04%
-0,00%
-1,65%
$ 11,51M
$ 4,37K
21
Energy Web
Energy Web
EWT
$ 0,2647
+0,04%
+4,50%
-3,24%
$ 7,89M
$ 103,24K
22
Kleros
Kleros
PNK
$ 0,00825382
+0,03%
+0,00%
+0,05%
$ 7,56M
$ 6,79K
23
balancer
balancer
BAL
$ 0,10556
+0,15%
-0,32%
-0,38%
$ 7,39M
$ 549,29K
24
Backed Coinbase Global
Backed Coinbase Global
BCOIN
$ 148,49
0,00%
-0,00%
-1,48%
$ 6,88M
--
25
Badger
Badger
BADGER
$ 0,339755
+0,08%
0,00%
-3,67%
$ 6,63M
$ 1,31M
26
Autonolas
Autonolas
OLAS
$ 0,01922
+0,37%
+0,89%
-23,10%
$ 4,28M
$ 3,15M
27
HOPR Token
HOPR Token
HOPR
$ 0,01085
+0,09%
-1,28%
-9,76%
$ 3,69M
$ 5,46M
28
ShapeShift FOX
ShapeShift FOX
FOX
$ 0,00381435
-0,37%
-0,02%
-12,53%
$ 3,08M
$ 12,63K
29
Agave
Agave
AGVE
$ 30,01
+3,66%
+0,03%
+3,84%
$ 3,00M
$ 219,23
30
RealToken Ecosystem Governance
RealToken Ecosystem Governance
REG
$ 0,00573755
0,00%
--
0,00%
$ 2,88M
$ 12,78
31
Mt Pelerin Shares
Mt Pelerin Shares
MPS
$ 5,13
0,00%
-0,15%
-11,40%
$ 2,56M
$ 9,99K
32
Perpetual Protocol
Perpetual Protocol
PERP
$ 0,0171758
-0,20%
-0,04%
-7,99%
$ 2,27M
$ 47,10K
33
swarm
swarm
BZZ
$ 0,03998
+0,05%
+0,43%
-4,72%
$ 2,10M
$ 1,34M
34
Ethix
Ethix
ETHIX
$ 0,02664808
+0,07%
-0,09%
-9,70%
$ 1,88M
$ 465,49
35
EURA
EURA
EURA
$ 1,2
0,00%
+0,04%
+4,35%
$ 1,70M
$ 52,59K
36
Brazilian real
Brazilian real
WBRL
$ 0,193167
-0,59%
0,00%
+0,22%
$ 1,59M
$ 379,28
37
Aura Finance
Aura Finance
AURA
$ 0,01904957
0,00%
+0,17%
+5,13%
$ 1,37M
$ 9,89
38
IDRX
IDRX
IDRX
$ 5,611E-5
-0,02%
-0,50%
-0,07%
$ 1,04M
--
39
Jarvis Synthetic Euro
Jarvis Synthetic Euro
JEUR
$ 1,15
0,00%
-0,00%
+0,88%
$ 620,02K
$ 109,92
40
Swash
Swash
SWASH
$ 0,00059362
-0,50%
-0,01%
-0,81%
$ 590,63K
$ 682,06
41
Backed NIU Technologies
Backed NIU Technologies
BNIU
$ 3,17
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
$ 507,50K
--
42
Shutter
Shutter
SHU
$ 0,00131312
+0,01%
0,00%
-0,40%
$ 497,05K
$ 9,65
43
Etherisc DIP
Etherisc DIP
DIP
$ 0,00107022
0,00%
--
-3,77%
$ 491,51K
$ 56,73
44
Bread
Bread
BREAD
$ 1,0
-0,10%
0,00%
-0,40%
$ 407,30K
$ 188,09
45
Monerium GBP emoney
Monerium GBP emoney
GBPE
$ 1,35
0,00%
--
0,00%
$ 397,96K
$ 6,54K
46
Fuse Network
Fuse Network
FUSE
$ 0,001789
+0,11%
+4,87%
-5,20%
$ 393,15K
$ 49,28M
47
PoolTogether
PoolTogether
POOL
$ 0,03168307
+8,09%
+0,06%
-13,76%
$ 304,52K
$ 579,75
48
Elk Finance
Elk Finance
ELK
$ 0,00790457
+0,04%
+0,02%
+1,10%
$ 127,53K
$ 114,42
49
Lucid USDC
Lucid USDC
LUSDC
$ 0,9938
0,00%
--
0,00%
$ 124,46K
$ 149,21
50
Colombian Peso
Colombian Peso
WCOP
$ 0,00032693
-0,61%
+0,06%
+2,45%
$ 90,53K
$ 538,56

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Gnosis Chain Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Gnosis Chain Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 61 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $97.09B.
What is the best-performing Gnosis Chain Ecosystem token right now?
Among Gnosis Chain Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, GNO has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 14.94% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Gnosis Chain Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 61 Gnosis Chain Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Gnosis Chain Ecosystem tokens include USDC, WBTC, LINK. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Gnosis Chain Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Gnosis Chain Ecosystem tokens is approximately $97.09B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Gnosis Chain Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.