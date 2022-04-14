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Top x402 Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the x402 Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.494
+0.33%
-0.50%
+8.62%
$ 6.25B
$ 35.25K
2
EigenLayer
EigenLayer
EIGEN
$ 0.1716
-0.12%
+0.47%
-2.68%
$ 135.03M
$ 477.36K
3
Concordium
Concordium
CCD
$ 0.003423
-0.15%
+4.07%
+6.99%
$ 43.23M
$ 33.80M
4
peaq network
peaq network
PEAQ
$ 0.01812
-0.99%
+8.07%
+5.53%
$ 40.08M
$ 13.32M
5
Acurast
Acurast
ACU
$ 0.11836
+0.30%
-3.90%
+23.81%
$ 25.81M
$ 835.16K
6
Infinity Ground
Infinity Ground
AIN
$ 0.07663
-0.39%
+1.54%
-0.38%
$ 23.43M
$ 1.21M
7
BNKR
BNKR
BNKR
$ 0.000228
+0.13%
-2.73%
-28.47%
$ 22.65M
$ 261.57M
8
Fusionist
Fusionist
ACE
$ 0.2257
-4.71%
+27.11%
+102.82%
$ 22.58M
$ 4.76M
9
SKALE
SKALE
SKL
$ 0.003286
+0.31%
-2.81%
-5.80%
$ 20.33M
$ 18.73M
10
OpenServ
OpenServ
SERV
$ 0.02403
0.00%
+0.50%
-4.76%
$ 18.50M
$ 19.73K
11
MAGIC
MAGIC
MAGIC
$ 0.04028
+0.25%
-1.38%
+0.48%
$ 13.49M
$ 1.80M
12
FLock.io
FLock.io
FLOCK
$ 0.02858
-0.56%
-3.38%
-4.70%
$ 11.13M
$ 78.73K
13
HeyElsa
HeyElsa
ELSA
$ 0.04163
-0.31%
-2.12%
-18.91%
$ 10.62M
$ 1.47M
14
heyAura
heyAura
ADX
$ 0.0612
-0.65%
+0.16%
-1.61%
$ 9.05M
$ 235.93K
15
Anyspend
Anyspend
ANY
$ 0.02456493
0.00%
--
+0.55%
$ 5.40M
$ 1.37
16
Brickken
Brickken
BKN
$ 0.06045
-0.35%
+0.22%
-0.61%
$ 4.90M
$ 1.03M
17
Autonolas
Autonolas
OLAS
$ 0.01922
+0.37%
+0.89%
-23.10%
$ 4.28M
$ 3.15M
18
Bluefin
Bluefin
BLUE
$ 0.007496
-0.50%
-0.30%
-2.12%
$ 3.75M
$ 7.28M
19
Codec Flow
Codec Flow
CODEC
$ 0.00252714
+0.58%
-0.10%
-24.25%
$ 2.53M
$ 192.48K
20
PRXVT by Virtuals
PRXVT by Virtuals
PRXVT
$ 0.00219882
-0.69%
+0.04%
+28.33%
$ 2.00M
$ 13.98K
21
Daydreams
Daydreams
DREAMS
$ 0.0018765
-0.08%
+0.09%
+5.26%
$ 1.88M
$ 164.95K
22
Amiko
Amiko
AMIKO
$ 0.00216701
+0.14%
-0.00%
-0.53%
$ 1.77M
$ 1.39K
23
Zauthx402
Zauthx402
ZAUTH
$ 0.00172891
-1.69%
-0.16%
+16.59%
$ 1.64M
$ 68.82K
24
Aubrai by Bio
Aubrai by Bio
AUBRAI
$ 1.1
0.00%
-0.00%
+1.76%
$ 1.58M
$ 105.00
25
Avo
Avo
AVO
$ 0.00125632
-0.14%
-0.07%
+14.44%
$ 1.26M
$ 4.21K
26
Ping
Ping
PING
$ 0.00113224
+0.10%
0.00%
-6.49%
$ 1.13M
$ 26.79K
27
Cod3x
Cod3x
CDX
$ 0.02138007
+0.08%
-0.02%
+31.69%
$ 1.05M
$ 271.77
28
Opus Genesis
Opus Genesis
OPUS
$ 0.00084839
+0.26%
-0.00%
-0.16%
$ 848.33K
$ 1.18K
29
Ethy AI
Ethy AI
ETHY
$ 0.00082256
-0.45%
+0.02%
-20.36%
$ 822.56K
$ 7.92K
30
NODE
NODE
NODE
$ 0.005873
-0.09%
+0.03%
+0.51%
$ 783.67K
$ 10.65M
31
Homebrew Robotics
Homebrew Robotics
BREW
$ 0.00073596
+0.25%
+0.00%
-6.72%
$ 735.99K
$ 420.13
32
Hive Intelligence
Hive Intelligence
HINT
$ 0.0013593
+0.06%
+0.06%
-2.43%
$ 625.79K
$ 46.53M
33
ArAIstotle
ArAIstotle
FACY
$ 0.00072859
+0.11%
-0.03%
-9.36%
$ 562.61K
$ 432.27K
34
Coral Protocol
Coral Protocol
CORAL
$ 5.411E-5
+0.33%
+1.60%
+0.88%
$ 541.09K
--
35
Alphakek
Alphakek
AIKEK
$ 0.00208931
+0.15%
+0.00%
-1.75%
$ 495.85K
$ 288.80
36
Meridian
Meridian
MRDN
$ 0.01036578
+5.30%
-0.04%
-29.48%
$ 468.59K
$ 17.63K
37
VPay
VPay
VPAY
$ 0.0004062
+0.13%
+0.01%
-9.36%
$ 406.20K
$ 228.25
38
Dexter AI
Dexter AI
DEXTER
$ 0.00040475
-1.69%
+0.03%
-12.69%
$ 404.71K
$ 51.50K
39
ROBA
ROBA
ROBA
$ 0.00039467
+1.33%
+0.08%
-20.56%
$ 394.67K
$ 11.53K
40
Heurist
Heurist
HEU
$ 0.0019595
-0.09%
-0.16%
-25.44%
$ 393.83K
$ 9.35K
41
Otto AI
Otto AI
OTTO
$ 0.00076641
+0.02%
+0.02%
-1.92%
$ 345.47K
$ 55.88
42
Neurobro
Neurobro
BRO
$ 0.00034721
-0.06%
+0.04%
-4.95%
$ 344.56K
$ 1.12K
43
XONA AGENT
XONA AGENT
XONA
$ 0.00032187
+0.29%
+0.06%
-2.62%
$ 310.82K
$ 1.69K
44
SANTA by Virtuals
SANTA by Virtuals
SANTA
$ 0.00029801
-0.12%
-0.00%
-4.69%
$ 297.95K
$ 850.05
45
Sally A1C
Sally A1C
A1C
$ 0.01323593
+0.11%
-0.02%
-4.48%
$ 277.90K
$ 779.84
46
Regent
Regent
REGENT
$ 4.6E-6
+0.66%
-16.10%
+30.31%
$ 276.18K
--
47
Gloria AI
Gloria AI
GLORIA
$ 0.00028169
-0.33%
0.00%
-4.04%
$ 272.37K
$ 664.99
48
0xGasless
0xGasless
0XGAS
$ 0.02372561
0.00%
0.00%
+1.50%
$ 260.98K
$ 62.32
49
ORBOFI
ORBOFI
OBI
$ 0.0001603
0.00%
-1.29%
-14.28%
$ 229.86K
$ 19.42M
50
ZARA AI
ZARA AI
ZARA
$ 0.00034962
+0.01%
+0.05%
+14.79%
$ 226.30K
$ 43.19K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are x402 Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
x402 Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 100 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $6.69B.
What is the best-performing x402 Ecosystem token right now?
Among x402 Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, ACE has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 27.11% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many x402 Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 100 x402 Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular x402 Ecosystem tokens include LINK, EIGEN, CCD. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the x402 Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all x402 Ecosystem tokens is approximately $6.69B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the x402 Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.