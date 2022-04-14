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Top X Layer Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the X Layer Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1,00069
-%0,01
-%0,01
-%0,01
$ 74,85B
$ 51,79M
2
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9,494
+%0,33
-%0,50
+%8,62
$ 6,25B
$ 35,25K
3
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1,0008
+%0,02
-%0,01
+%0,01
$ 4,49B
$ 4,64M
4
USDT0
USDT0
USDT0
$ 0,999256
+%0,02
%0,00
+%0,03
$ 4,06B
$ 81,39M
5
Global Dollar
Global Dollar
USDG
$ 1,0
%0,00
%0,00
+%0,01
$ 3,47B
$ 242,23M
6
PayPal USD
PayPal USD
PYUSD
$ 0,999987
+%0,01
%0,00
+%0,01
$ 2,76B
$ 102,49M
7
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1,24
%0,00
%0,00
%0,00
$ 1,37B
$ 11,54M
8
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
RSETH
$ 2.055,77
+%0,05
+%0,00
+%1,17
$ 869,65M
$ 265,95K
9
Universal BTC
Universal BTC
UNIBTC
$ 64.255
-%0,08
+%0,01
+%1,94
$ 191,67M
$ 12,28K
10
$ 220,31
-%0,23
-%3,30
-%1,49
$ 143,85M
$ 329,30
11
Frax USD
Frax USD
FRXUSD
$ 1,0
+%0,04
%0,00
+%0,07
$ 112,60M
$ 2,63M
12
DOG GO TO THE MOON
DOG GO TO THE MOON
DOG
$ 0,0006091
-%0,03
-%1,70
-%6,47
$ 60,87M
$ 126,51M
13
Bedrock BTC
Bedrock BTC
BRBTC
$ 62.482
%0,00
--
%0,00
$ 50,03M
$ 127,66
14
Frax Staked frxUSD
Frax Staked frxUSD
SFRXUSD
$ 1,21
%0,00
%0,00
%0,00
$ 34,69M
$ 38,34K
15
Wrapped OKB
Wrapped OKB
WOKB
$ 98,8
+%0,03
-%0,04
+%2,33
$ 20,02M
$ 7,09M
16
OKX Wrapped ETH
OKX Wrapped ETH
XETH
$ 1.913,26
+%0,12
+%0,01
+%1,26
$ 18,11M
$ 197,53K
17
Wrapped FRAX
Wrapped FRAX
WFRAX
$ 0,275621
-%0,02
-%0,01
-%7,04
$ 14,98M
$ 144,95K
18
XDOG
XDOG
XDOG
$ 0,00438399
+%0,26
-%0,06
-%0,56
$ 4,38M
$ 771,53K
19
OKX Wrapped SOL
OKX Wrapped SOL
XSOL
$ 76,88
+%0,20
+%0,02
+%1,81
$ 2,85M
$ 191,15K
20
Niuma
Niuma
NIUMA
$ 0,00053533
-%0,29
-%0,08
-%0,68
$ 521,06K
$ 1,87K
21
Wrapped NVIDIA xStock
Wrapped NVIDIA xStock
WNVDAX
$ 219,91
+%0,02
-%0,03
-%1,47
$ 392,31K
$ 1,58M
22
Wrapped Alphabet xStock
Wrapped Alphabet xStock
WGOOGLX
$ 344,3
+%0,02
-%0,00
+%0,04
$ 308,70K
$ 455,97K
23
Wrapped Tesla xStock
Wrapped Tesla xStock
WTSLAX
$ 336,41
-%0,07
-%0,01
+%2,70
$ 271,53K
$ 3,64M
24
Wrapped SpaceX xStock
Wrapped SpaceX xStock
WSPCXX
$ 141,77
+%0,55
-%0,04
-%1,16
$ 245,53K
$ 536,29K
25
Wrapped Circle xStock
Wrapped Circle xStock
WCRCLX
$ 72,23
-%0,66
-%0,02
+%3,48
$ 196,51K
$ 72,05K
26
XFROG
XFROG
XFROG
$ 8,90867E-7
+%1,00
-%6,10
+%1,47
$ 187,08K
--
27
Wrapped Sandisk Corporation xStock
Wrapped Sandisk Corporation xStock
WSNDKX
$ 1.628,16
-%0,82
-%0,09
+%19,14
$ 151,80K
$ 186,23K
28
Wrapped SK hynix xStock
Wrapped SK hynix xStock
WSKHYX
$ 157,25
-%0,74
-%0,11
+%3,66
$ 108,65K
$ 94,64K
29
DOGSHIT
DOGSHIT
DOGSHIT
$ 1,04E-6
%0,00
-%3,90
+%5,91
$ 62,78K
--
30
DOGFART
DOGFART
DOGFART
$ 1,0E-6
%0,00
-%0,80
+%19,55
$ 49,46K
--
31
Xwawa
Xwawa
XWAWA
$ 4,679E-5
+%0,43
-%5,40
-%7,16
$ 46,79K
--
32
GOUT Coin
GOUT Coin
GOUT COIN
$ 1,56075E-7
%0,00
+%24,30
+%24,26
$ 32,78K
--
33
Banmao
Banmao
BANMAO
$ 2,582E-5
-%1,00
-%6,30
-%3,19
$ 25,82K
--
34
Grodo AI
Grodo AI
GRODO
$ 1,70485E-7
%0,00
-%2,90
+%15,77
$ 16,71K
--
35
OKIE
OKIE
OKIE
$ 1,239E-5
+%1,06
-%14,80
+%3,25
$ 12,39K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are X Layer Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
X Layer Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 35 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $98.78B.
What is the best-performing X Layer Ecosystem token right now?
Among X Layer Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, GOUT COIN has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 24.30% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many X Layer Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 35 X Layer Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular X Layer Ecosystem tokens include USDC, LINK, USDE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the X Layer Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all X Layer Ecosystem tokens is approximately $98.78B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the X Layer Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.