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Top Wrapped-Tokens Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Wrapped-Tokens sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Bitcoin
Bitcoin
BTC
$ 64,845.95
-0.02%
+0.95%
+1.90%
$ 1.30T
$ 7.00K
2
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 1,918.01
+0.10%
+0.24%
+1.08%
$ 231.05B
$ 78.33K
3
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 77.19
+0.01%
+1.01%
+1.55%
$ 44.59B
$ 449.23K
4
Wrapped stETH
Wrapped stETH
WSTETH
$ 2,375.65
+0.19%
+0.01%
+1.29%
$ 8.86B
$ 4.36M
5
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64,873.42
-0.01%
+0.92%
+1.85%
$ 7.55B
$ 1.32
6
Wrapped Beacon ETH
Wrapped Beacon ETH
WBETH
$ 2,109.28
+0.13%
+0.01%
+1.19%
$ 7.10B
$ 4.09M
7
Coinbase Wrapped BTC
Coinbase Wrapped BTC
CBBTC
$ 64,725
+0.08%
+0.02%
+2.05%
$ 6.33B
$ 279.02M
8
WETH
WETH
WETH
$ 1,913.17
+0.16%
+0.00%
+1.24%
$ 4.25B
$ 267.16M
9
Canton Network
Canton Network
CC
$ 0.09099
-0.19%
-0.61%
-9.25%
$ 3.53B
$ 2.71M
10
Wrapped eETH
Wrapped eETH
WEETH
$ 2,092.5
0.00%
+0.20%
+0.91%
$ 3.42B
$ 0.09
11
Wrapped Tron
Wrapped Tron
WTRX
$ 0.332425
+0.01%
+0.00%
-1.01%
$ 1.38B
$ 34.69M
12
Wrapped BNB
Wrapped BNB
WBNB
$ 601.9
+0.13%
-0.00%
-1.18%
$ 1.07B
$ 234.02M
13
Wrapped SOL
Wrapped SOL
WSOL
$ 76.88
+0.21%
+0.02%
+1.75%
$ 990.44M
$ 427.83M
14
Wrapped One
Wrapped One
WONE
$ 0.175587
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 858.46M
$ 172.53
15
Unit Virtual
Unit Virtual
UVIRT
$ 0.587101
-0.03%
+0.02%
+5.87%
$ 587.19M
$ 43.19K
16
Kraken Wrapped BTC
Kraken Wrapped BTC
KBTC
$ 64,712
-0.10%
+0.01%
+2.01%
$ 481.74M
$ 781.46K
17
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
CBETH
$ 2,176.82
+0.16%
+0.01%
+1.31%
$ 362.83M
$ 9.10M
18
Wrapped HYPE
Wrapped HYPE
WHYPE
$ 59.32
+0.07%
0.00%
+5.31%
$ 342.75M
$ 53.36M
19
GTETH
GTETH
GTETH
$ 1,912.07
+0.07%
+0.01%
+1.24%
$ 340.57M
$ 51.87K
20
Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin
Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin
ENZOBTC
$ 64,292
0.00%
+0.01%
+1.43%
$ 283.71M
$ 24.43
21
Wrapped Flare
Wrapped Flare
WFLR
$ 0.00571948
+0.06%
-0.04%
-5.81%
$ 264.28M
$ 150.04K
22
Terra Classic
Terra Classic
LUNC
$ 0.00004726
-0.57%
-1.44%
-5.06%
$ 260.07M
$ 2.43B
23
Gate Wrapped BTC
Gate Wrapped BTC
GTBTC
$ 64,961
-0.03%
+0.02%
+1.91%
$ 224.87M
$ 147.55K
24
Binance Wrapped BTC
Binance Wrapped BTC
BBTC
$ 64,694
+0.03%
+0.02%
+1.97%
$ 187.61M
$ 121.92K
25
Hastra Wrapped YLDS
Hastra Wrapped YLDS
WYLDS
$ 1.0
0.00%
--
+0.59%
$ 171.05M
$ 88.10
26
Wrapped Aave Ethereum USDT
Wrapped Aave Ethereum USDT
WAETHUSDT
$ 1.17
0.00%
+0.00%
0.00%
$ 128.45M
$ 335.19K
27
Wrapped AVAX
Wrapped AVAX
WAVAX
$ 6.36
+0.16%
+0.01%
+0.47%
$ 127.27M
$ 20.48M
28
Coinbase Wrapped XRP
Coinbase Wrapped XRP
CBXRP
$ 1.003
+0.32%
+0.00%
-0.59%
$ 114.68M
$ 663.02K
29
Wrapped Pulse
Wrapped Pulse
WPLS
$ 1.162E-5
+2.65%
+11.90%
+16.90%
$ 99.80M
--
30
Wrapped FOGO
Wrapped FOGO
WFOGO
$ 0.00813479
-0.38%
-0.04%
-8.00%
$ 81.75M
$ 12.86K
31
Wrapped Aave Ethereum USDC
Wrapped Aave Ethereum USDC
WAETHUSDC
$ 0.999958
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 71.35M
$ 3.29
32
Bitget Wrapped BTC
Bitget Wrapped BTC
BGBTC
$ 64,782
+0.12%
+0.02%
+2.07%
$ 63.75M
$ 33.05K
33
Wrapped Savings rUSD
Wrapped Savings rUSD
WSRUSD
$ 1.094
0.00%
0.00%
+0.09%
$ 57.44M
--
34
Hex Trust Wrapped XRP
Hex Trust Wrapped XRP
WXRP
$ 1.001
+0.10%
-0.00%
-1.09%
$ 50.05M
$ 30.29K
35
$ 0.03523
0.00%
-1.70%
-1.98%
$ 41.81M
$ 6.84K
36
Wrapped Aave Plasma USDT0
Wrapped Aave Plasma USDT0
WAPLAUSDT0
$ 1.032
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 40.71M
$ 8.85
37
Wrapped XPL
Wrapped XPL
WXPL
$ 0.07627
+0.06%
0.00%
+1.60%
$ 36.16M
$ 1.40M
38
Wrapped rsETH
Wrapped rsETH
WRSETH
$ 2,013.4
+0.12%
+0.01%
+0.45%
$ 35.65M
$ 829.58
39
Fluid Wrapped Staked ETH
Fluid Wrapped Staked ETH
FWSTETH
$ 2,284.83
+0.07%
+0.00%
+1.31%
$ 34.60M
$ 0.47
40
Wrapped Near
Wrapped Near
WNEAR
$ 1.63
0.00%
0.00%
+0.62%
$ 31.27M
$ 4.12M
41
TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD
USTC
$ 0.004828
-0.02%
-2.02%
-4.04%
$ 26.76M
$ 13.18M
42
Wrapped CRO
Wrapped CRO
WCRO
$ 0.04662848
+0.44%
-0.01%
-0.24%
$ 26.58M
$ 368.08K
43
Wrapped DAG
Wrapped DAG
WDAG
$ 0.00657872
+0.20%
+0.02%
-6.80%
$ 24.42M
$ 1.61K
44
Wrapped TAO
Wrapped TAO
WTAO
$ 191.2
+0.03%
-0.02%
-3.78%
$ 21.86M
$ 575.93K
45
Wrapped POL
Wrapped POL
WPOL
$ 0.081117
-1.11%
+0.04%
+9.05%
$ 20.90M
$ 9.04M
46
Wrapped Aave Ethereum WETH
Wrapped Aave Ethereum WETH
WAETHWETH
$ 2,045.84
+0.18%
+0.01%
+1.24%
$ 20.61M
$ 11.87K
47
Wrapped NXM
Wrapped NXM
WNXM
$ 50.06
-4.15%
-0.01%
-2.28%
$ 20.18M
$ 7.52K
48
Wrapped OKB
Wrapped OKB
WOKB
$ 98.8
+0.03%
-0.04%
+2.33%
$ 20.02M
$ 7.09M
49
rsERG
rsERG
RSERG
$ 0.197944
-0.29%
-0.01%
-7.94%
$ 19.35M
$ 2.06K
50
OKX Wrapped ETH
OKX Wrapped ETH
XETH
$ 1,913.26
+0.12%
+0.01%
+1.26%
$ 18.11M
$ 197.53K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Wrapped-Tokens tokens and why are they popular?
Wrapped-Tokens tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 216 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1624.09B.
What is the best-performing Wrapped-Tokens token right now?
Among Wrapped-Tokens tokens tracked on MEXC, WPLS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 11.90% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Wrapped-Tokens tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 216 Wrapped-Tokens tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Wrapped-Tokens tokens include BTC, ETH, SOL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Wrapped-Tokens category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Wrapped-Tokens tokens is approximately $1624.09B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Wrapped-Tokens sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.