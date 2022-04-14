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Top Wormhole Assets Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Wormhole Assets sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 1,918.01
+0.10%
+0.24%
+1.08%
$ 231.05B
$ 78.33K
2
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00069
-0.01%
-0.01%
-0.01%
$ 74.85B
$ 51.79M
3
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 77.19
+0.01%
+1.01%
+1.55%
$ 44.59B
$ 449.23K
4
Hyperliquid
Hyperliquid
HYPE
$ 59.44
-0.12%
+0.34%
+5.28%
$ 15.06B
$ 12.88K
5
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64,873.42
-0.01%
+0.92%
+1.85%
$ 7.55B
$ 1.32
6
Avalanche
Avalanche
AVAX
$ 6.368
+0.02%
+0.81%
+0.14%
$ 2.75B
$ 45.25K
7
SHIBAINU
SHIBAINU
SHIB
$ 0.000004446
-0.09%
-0.58%
-1.45%
$ 2.61B
$ 136.82B
8
UNISWAP
UNISWAP
UNI
$ 3.28
-0.30%
-0.24%
-6.82%
$ 2.04B
$ 69.14K
9
OFFICIAL TRUMP
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP
$ 1.405
-0.64%
-0.21%
-3.52%
$ 332.14M
$ 659.33K
10
Terra Classic
Terra Classic
LUNC
$ 0.00004726
-0.57%
-1.44%
-5.06%
$ 260.07M
$ 2.43B
11
Decentraland
Decentraland
MANA
$ 0.0641
+0.38%
-0.03%
-2.45%
$ 126.38M
$ 927.16K
12
$ 0.03911
+0.18%
-1.41%
-0.48%
$ 114.63M
$ 1.79M
13
dYdX
dYdX
DYDX
$ 0.10251
+0.13%
+0.70%
-6.55%
$ 86.27M
$ 919.96K
14
ConstitutionDAO
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE
$ 0.007676
-0.91%
+7.61%
-6.18%
$ 39.08M
$ 15.68M
15
Alephim
Alephim
ALEPH
$ 0.009414
-0.01%
-3.53%
-4.65%
$ 2.33M
$ 6.26M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Wormhole Assets tokens and why are they popular?
Wormhole Assets tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 15 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $381.46B.
What is the best-performing Wormhole Assets token right now?
Among Wormhole Assets tokens tracked on MEXC, PEOPLE has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 7.61% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Wormhole Assets tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 15 Wormhole Assets tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Wormhole Assets tokens include ETH, USDC, SOL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Wormhole Assets category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Wormhole Assets tokens is approximately $381.46B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Wormhole Assets sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.