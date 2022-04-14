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Top World Liberty Financial Portfolio Tokens by Market Capitalisation

This portfolio tracks the digital assets and partnered protocols associated with the World Liberty Financial decentralised finance ecosystem. It includes governance tokens and integrated utility assets that power their specific lending and borrowing networks. Monitoring this index provides objective insights into the market footprint, liquidity, and overall adoption of this specific DeFi initiative.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Ethereum
Ethereum
ETH
$ 1,918.01
+0.10%
+0.24%
+1.08%
$ 231.05B
$ 78.33K
2
Tether
Tether
USDT
$ 0.999373
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 183.01B
$ 33.42B
3
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00069
-0.01%
-0.01%
-0.01%
$ 74.85B
$ 51.79M
4
Tron
Tron
TRX
$ 0.3318
+0.03%
+0.57%
-0.92%
$ 31.54B
$ 19.35M
5
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64,873.42
-0.01%
+0.92%
+1.85%
$ 7.55B
$ 1.32
6
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.494
+0.33%
-0.50%
+8.62%
$ 6.25B
$ 35.25K
7
USD1
USD1
USD1
$ 0.99991
0.00%
0.00%
-0.03%
$ 4.39B
$ 1.92M
8
Avalanche
Avalanche
AVAX
$ 6.368
+0.02%
+0.81%
+0.14%
$ 2.75B
$ 45.25K
9
Ondo
Ondo
ONDO
$ 0.33421
-0.10%
-1.43%
-0.52%
$ 1.62B
$ 1.10M
10
Mantle
Mantle
MNT
$ 0.4359
-0.16%
-1.65%
-1.02%
$ 1.44B
$ 246.02K
11
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 89.4
-0.02%
+1.80%
+0.11%
$ 1.38B
$ 1.90K
12
Ethena
Ethena
ENA
$ 0.08462
-0.51%
+1.50%
-4.43%
$ 786.34M
$ 2.50M
13
SEI
SEI
SEI
$ 0.03905
-0.15%
-2.47%
-3.10%
$ 281.78M
$ 1.40M
14
BUILDon
BUILDon
B
$ 0.15556
-0.58%
+4.03%
+5.56%
$ 156.21M
$ 704.45K
15
A
A
A
$ 0.06049
-0.02%
-2.11%
-4.80%
$ 99.28M
$ 943.04K
16
Movement
Movement
MOVE
$ 0.006053
-0.13%
-3.05%
-3.00%
$ 24.16M
$ 9.77M

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the World Liberty Financial crypto ecosystem?
The World Liberty Financial ecosystem is a specific decentralised finance initiative encompassing partnered protocols, governance tokens, and integrated digital assets that power its dedicated lending and borrowing network.
Why do traders track tokens within the World Liberty Financial portfolio?
Traders track the World Liberty Financial portfolio because its tokens are often driven by strong brand association and political narratives, which can generate unique market momentum independent of broader crypto trends.
Are World Liberty Financial tokens considered decentralised finance (DeFi) assets?
Yes, the core assets within the World Liberty Financial portfolio are primarily focused on decentralised finance operations, facilitating permissionless lending, borrowing, and yield generation.
What drives the price volatility of the World Liberty Financial portfolio?
The price volatility of the World Liberty Financial portfolio is primarily driven by institutional adoption rates, regulatory news in the United States, and overall retail sentiment toward the project's founders.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the World Liberty Financial Portfolio sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.