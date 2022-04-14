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Top World Chain Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the World Chain Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00069
-0.01%
-0.01%
-0.01%
$ 74.85B
$ 51.79M
2
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64,831.63
-0.01%
+0.92%
+1.85%
$ 7.55B
$ 1.32
3
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 9.5
+0.33%
-0.50%
+8.62%
$ 6.25B
$ 35.25K
4
Worldcoin
Worldcoin
WLD
$ 0.3262
+0.12%
-8.59%
-3.61%
$ 1.11B
$ 2.40M
5
EURC
EURC
EURC
$ 1.16
0.00%
0.00%
+0.87%
$ 468.68M
$ 27.24M
6
Wrapped Savings rUSD
Wrapped Savings rUSD
WSRUSD
$ 1.094
0.00%
0.00%
+0.09%
$ 57.44M
--
7
BiLira
BiLira
TRYB
$ 0.02026601
0.00%
--
-0.09%
$ 5.85M
$ 12.78
8
Brazilian real
Brazilian real
WBRL
$ 0.193167
-0.59%
0.00%
+0.22%
$ 1.59M
$ 379.28
9
Stargate Bridged USDT0
Stargate Bridged USDT0
USDT0
$ 0.999355
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.04%
$ 1.09M
$ 33.31K
10
IDRX
IDRX
IDRX
$ 5.611E-5
-0.02%
-0.50%
-0.07%
$ 1.04M
--
11
PoolTogether
PoolTogether
POOL
$ 0.03168307
+8.09%
+0.06%
-13.76%
$ 304.52K
$ 579.75
12
Reservoir rUSD
Reservoir rUSD
RUSD
$ 0.998171
-0.07%
-0.00%
-0.15%
$ 274.10K
$ 13.67
13
DNA Token
DNA Token
DNA
$ 2.98618E-7
+1.62%
-0.50%
+0.16%
$ 110.87K
--
14
Colombian Peso
Colombian Peso
WCOP
$ 0.00032693
-0.61%
+0.06%
+2.45%
$ 90.53K
$ 538.56
15
Bowser
Bowser
BOWSER
$ 1.79312E-7
+1.38%
-1.20%
-0.92%
$ 75.46K
--
16
Chilean Peso
Chilean Peso
WCLP
$ 0.00110116
+0.01%
-0.01%
-0.12%
$ 70.42K
$ 1.19K
17
Mexican Peso
Mexican Peso
WMXN
$ 0.058162
-0.28%
-0.00%
-0.02%
$ 56.35K
$ 186.75
18
Peruvian Sol
Peruvian Sol
WPEN
$ 0.300037
+0.01%
0.00%
-1.77%
$ 39.89K
$ 107.89

Frequently Asked Questions

What are World Chain Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
World Chain Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 18 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $90.29B.
What is the best-performing World Chain Ecosystem token right now?
Among World Chain Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, WBTC has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.92% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many World Chain Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 18 World Chain Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular World Chain Ecosystem tokens include USDC, WBTC, LINK. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the World Chain Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all World Chain Ecosystem tokens is approximately $90.29B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the World Chain Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.