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Top Wojak-Themed Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Wojak-Themed sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Non-Playable Coin
Non-Playable Coin
NPC
$ 0,005196
-%0,27
+%0,91
-%1,35
$ 39,38M
$ 14,01M
2
Wojak
Wojak
WOJAK
$ 0,00000005917
+%1,23
+%5,78
-%2,67
$ 19,78M
$ 3,97T
3
Harmony
Harmony
ONE
$ 0,000728
+%2,71
+%0,26
-%13,89
$ 10,76M
$ 187,71M
4
Chudjak
Chudjak
CHUD
$ 0,00098469
-%0,01
-%0,00
+%9,17
$ 912,74K
$ 8,36K
5
Retard Finder Coin
Retard Finder Coin
RFC
$ 0,00036762
+%0,01
+%0,02
-%5,66
$ 366,15K
$ 1,18K
6
Boomer
Boomer
BOOMER
$ 0,0003176
+%29,29
+%0,27
+%29,16
$ 294,38K
$ 23,06K
7
DOOMER
DOOMER
DOOMER
$ 0,00030561
+%0,12
+%0,01
+%1,44
$ 274,27K
$ 1,48
8
Wifejak
Wifejak
WIFE
$ 0,00017288
+%0,18
+%0,02
-%0,50
$ 172,91K
$ 251,71
9
Based Chad
Based Chad
CHAD
$ 2,32E-6
+%0,43
+%22,90
+%9,95
$ 160,73K
--
10
PumpMindVirus
PumpMindVirus
PMV
$ 0,00014308
+%0,20
+%0,06
+%48,15
$ 143,01K
$ 3,60K
11
Zoomer
Zoomer
ZOOMER
$ 8,418E-5
-%1,23
+%27,70
+%6,03
$ 83,72K
--
12
Cope
Cope
COPE
$ 8,011E-5
-%0,62
-%4,90
-%16,21
$ 71,61K
--
13
FATGF
FATGF
FATGF
$ 6,441E-5
+%0,70
+%0,60
-%2,23
$ 63,27K
--
14
forever alone
forever alone
ALONE
$ 4,189E-5
-%0,85
+%2,60
+%5,07
$ 41,87K
--
15
Brainlet
Brainlet
BRAINLET
$ 2,943E-5
+%0,82
+%1,50
+%3,70
$ 29,43K
--
16
Soyjak
Soyjak
SOY
$ 1,503E-5
+%0,87
+%10,60
-%92,30
$ 14,72K
--
17
Purple Wojak
Purple Wojak
PURK
$ 1,384E-5
%0,00
-%0,40
+%0,73
$ 13,83K
--
18
Ameliajak
Ameliajak
AMELIAJAK
$ 1,038E-5
%0,00
-%1,40
-%10,44
$ 10,38K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Wojak-Themed tokens and why are they popular?
Wojak-Themed tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 18 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $72.57M.
What is the best-performing Wojak-Themed token right now?
Among Wojak-Themed tokens tracked on MEXC, ZOOMER has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 27.70% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Wojak-Themed tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 18 Wojak-Themed tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Wojak-Themed tokens include NPC, WOJAK, ONE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Wojak-Themed category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Wojak-Themed tokens is approximately $72.57M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Wojak-Themed sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.