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Top VPN Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the VPN sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Beldex
Beldex
BDX
$ 0.0824
+0.38%
-1.53%
-4.75%
$ 632.45M
$ 14.68M
2
CoW Protocol
CoW Protocol
COW
$ 0.1077
-0.55%
-1.64%
+4.16%
$ 62.36M
$ 943.31K
3
NYM
NYM
NYM
$ 0.01862
-0.32%
+0.64%
+2.85%
$ 15.66M
$ 3.31M
4
SPL VPN
SPL VPN
SPL
$ 0.00112923
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 23.71K
$ 338.77
5
P2P
P2P
P2P
$ 0.0000327
-0.31%
-0.12%
-8.17%
--
$ 322.38M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are VPN tokens and why are they popular?
VPN tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 5 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $710.50M.
What is the best-performing VPN token right now?
Among VPN tokens tracked on MEXC, NYM has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.64% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many VPN tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 5 VPN tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular VPN tokens include BDX, COW, NYM. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the VPN category?
The combined market capitalisation of all VPN tokens is approximately $710.50M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the VPN sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.