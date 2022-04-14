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Top Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Sky Protocol
Sky Protocol
SKY
$ 0.05495
-0.18%
+2.43%
+2.61%
$ 1.27B
$ 1.23M
2
Virtuals Protocol
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL
$ 0.5892
-0.19%
+1.15%
-1.64%
$ 386.42M
$ 215.23K
3
Ribbita by Virtuals
Ribbita by Virtuals
TIBBIR
$ 0.20165
+1.84%
+14.46%
+37.49%
$ 203.60M
$ 1.09M
4
OP
OP
OP
$ 0.08307
-0.07%
-1.52%
-7.20%
$ 178.03M
$ 855.75K
5
Fabric
Fabric
ROBO
$ 0.0134
-0.67%
-2.33%
+9.30%
$ 29.90M
$ 15.35M
6
Terra
Terra
LUNA
$ 0.04197
+0.45%
-1.13%
-3.87%
$ 29.79M
$ 2.20M
7
Infinity Ground
Infinity Ground
AIN
$ 0.07669
-0.39%
+1.54%
-0.38%
$ 23.43M
$ 1.21M
8
Aixbt
Aixbt
AIXBT
$ 0.01751
-0.23%
-1.47%
-5.36%
$ 17.45M
$ 3.80M
9
Atlético de Madrid
Atlético de Madrid
ATM
$ 1.3623
+0.13%
-7.39%
-14.08%
$ 11.48M
$ 41.85K
10
Bitlight Labs
Bitlight Labs
LIGHT
$ 0.1795
-1.33%
+4.52%
+5.19%
$ 7.67M
$ 457.91K
11
Mamo
Mamo
MAMO
$ 0.00898002
+0.75%
+0.01%
+2.18%
$ 5.39M
$ 718.59K
12
Minswap
Minswap
MIN
$ 0.002974
-0.27%
+0.44%
-2.23%
$ 5.16M
$ 5.34M
13
Bluefin
Bluefin
BLUE
$ 0.007484
-0.50%
-0.30%
-2.12%
$ 3.75M
$ 7.28M
14
Waveform by Virtuals
Waveform by Virtuals
WAVE
$ 0.00291054
-0.45%
+0.90%
+204.90%
$ 2.91M
$ 70.68K
15
PRXVT by Virtuals
PRXVT by Virtuals
PRXVT
$ 0.00219882
-0.69%
+0.04%
+28.33%
$ 2.00M
$ 13.98K
16
Freya Protocol
Freya Protocol
FREYA
$ 0.00351457
+0.01%
--
+7.67%
$ 1.93M
$ 984.99
17
AIDOGE
AIDOGE
AIDOGE
$ 0.000000000009188
-1.14%
-3.49%
-7.83%
$ 1.60M
$ 6,122.74T
18
Yunai by Virtuals
Yunai by Virtuals
YUNAI
$ 0.00152402
-0.08%
--
-3.14%
$ 1.52M
$ 48.98
19
1000x by Virtuals
1000x by Virtuals
1000X
$ 0.00148015
+0.07%
-0.08%
-11.49%
$ 1.47M
$ 5.80K
20
717ai by Virtuals
717ai by Virtuals
WIRE
$ 0.00141393
+0.09%
-0.00%
-6.81%
$ 1.35M
$ 3.64K
21
Vader
Vader
VADER
$ 0.00099699
+0.05%
+0.01%
+0.67%
$ 994.17K
$ 1.63K
22
GRID by Virtuals
GRID by Virtuals
GRID
$ 0.00093536
-1.24%
+0.02%
-40.73%
$ 935.63K
$ 18.58K
23
Karma by Virtuals
Karma by Virtuals
KARMA
$ 0.00089382
-0.38%
-0.07%
-17.37%
$ 893.82K
$ 15.88K
24
Ethy AI
Ethy AI
ETHY
$ 0.00082256
-0.45%
+0.02%
-20.36%
$ 822.56K
$ 7.92K
25
NODE
NODE
NODE
$ 0.005872
-0.09%
+0.03%
+0.51%
$ 783.67K
$ 10.65M
26
Shadow Combat League
Shadow Combat League
SCL
$ 0.00071091
-0.06%
+0.02%
-46.96%
$ 689.32K
$ 6.06
27
Prefrontal Cortex Convo Agent by Virtuals
Prefrontal Cortex Convo Agent by Virtuals
CONVO
$ 0.00066062
-0.08%
+0.02%
-1.68%
$ 660.64K
$ 18.64
28
MYRAD
MYRAD
MYRAD
$ 0.00062005
-0.12%
-0.06%
+27.72%
$ 619.84K
$ 21.95K
29
ArAIstotle
ArAIstotle
FACY
$ 0.00072859
+0.11%
-0.03%
-9.36%
$ 562.61K
$ 432.27K
30
ARC
ARC
ARC
$ 0.000539
0.00%
+3.85%
-1.46%
$ 555.17K
$ 402.76K
31
ReplyCorp
ReplyCorp
REPLY
$ 0.00095283
-0.06%
+0.03%
-10.79%
$ 441.02K
$ 551.92
32
BLEEEP by Virtuals
BLEEEP by Virtuals
BLEP
$ 0.00058936
+0.47%
-0.17%
-42.94%
$ 406.78K
$ 115.77K
33
VPay
VPay
VPAY
$ 0.0004062
+0.13%
+0.01%
-9.36%
$ 406.20K
$ 228.25
34
Neurobro
Neurobro
BRO
$ 0.00034721
-0.06%
+0.04%
-4.95%
$ 344.56K
$ 1.12K
35
VANTIS by Virtuals
VANTIS by Virtuals
VANTIS
$ 0.0017614
+0.19%
+0.06%
-23.43%
$ 341.17K
$ 12.05K
36
PEAK
PEAK
PEAK
$ 0.0004541
-0.54%
-0.06%
-20.43%
$ 340.57K
$ 5.27K
37
Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals
Velvet Unicorn by Virtuals
VU
$ 0.00034092
+0.50%
+0.00%
-11.57%
$ 338.97K
$ 5.76K
38
Axelrod by Virtuals
Axelrod by Virtuals
AXR
$ 0.00039878
+0.08%
--
-5.85%
$ 327.05K
$ 2.21
39
Sage by Virtuals
Sage by Virtuals
SAGE
$ 0.00030245
-0.51%
+0.02%
-2.34%
$ 302.45K
$ 15.80
40
SANTA by Virtuals
SANTA by Virtuals
SANTA
$ 0.00029801
-0.12%
-0.00%
-4.69%
$ 297.95K
$ 850.05
41
MONVERA by Virtuals
MONVERA by Virtuals
MONVERA
$ 0.00028183
-0.06%
+0.11%
-4.25%
$ 281.64K
$ 1.87K
42
Gloria AI
Gloria AI
GLORIA
$ 0.00028169
-0.33%
0.00%
-4.04%
$ 272.37K
$ 664.99
43
Instaclaw
Instaclaw
INSTACLAW
$ 0.00062038
-0.39%
-0.00%
-10.66%
$ 264.94K
$ 825.27
44
MUTE SWAP by Virtuals
MUTE SWAP by Virtuals
MUTE
$ 0.00064445
-0.12%
+0.01%
-5.30%
$ 257.69K
$ 670.98
45
Iona by Virtuals
Iona by Virtuals
IONA
$ 0.00025453
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 254.47K
$ 12.59
46
Olyn by Virtuals
Olyn by Virtuals
OLYN
$ 0.00023884
-0.03%
+0.02%
+12.86%
$ 238.79K
$ 72.75
47
Fyni AI by Virtuals
Fyni AI by Virtuals
FYNI
$ 0.0002308
-0.12%
+0.02%
-2.50%
$ 230.79K
$ 22.32
48
Virgen
Virgen
VIRGEN
$ 0.00021068
+0.13%
+0.02%
+18.57%
$ 210.68K
$ 7.89K
49
Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals
Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals
SHEKEL
$ 0.0001992
-0.09%
-0.00%
-34.39%
$ 199.17K
$ 683.98
50
Humanoid Network by Virtuals
Humanoid Network by Virtuals
HAN
$ 0.00019792
0.00%
-0.00%
-27.49%
$ 197.92K
$ 128.99

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 209 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $2.21B.
What is the best-performing Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem token right now?
Among Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, FLETCHER has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 23.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 209 Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem tokens include SKY, VIRTUAL, TIBBIR. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem tokens is approximately $2.21B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.