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Top Velas Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Velas Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00069
-0.01%
-0.01%
-0.01%
$ 74.85B
$ 51.79M
2
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64,873.2
-0.01%
+0.92%
+1.85%
$ 7.55B
$ 1.32
3
Bridged WETH
Bridged WETH
WETH
$ 1,912.43
+0.18%
+0.01%
+2.05%
$ 35.36M
$ 230.84K
4
Wrapped POL
Wrapped POL
WPOL
$ 0.081117
-1.11%
+0.04%
+9.05%
$ 20.90M
$ 9.04M
5
Bridged WBNB
Bridged WBNB
WBNB
$ 293.14
+0.01%
-0.51%
-84.68%
$ 1.07M
$ 30.15
6
VelasPad
VelasPad
VLXPAD
$ 0.00054689
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 236.43K
$ 773.49
7
Wrapped Velas
Wrapped Velas
WVLX
$ 0.00068059
+0.01%
--
-2.73%
$ 61.37K
$ 88.47
8
PulsePad
PulsePad
PLSPAD
$ 0.00012691
-2.22%
-0.10%
-40.70%
$ 21.57K
$ 367.27
9
WagyuSwap
WagyuSwap
WAG
$ 4.015E-5
0.00%
+1.90%
0.00%
$ 12.21K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Velas Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Velas Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 9 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $82.46B.
What is the best-performing Velas Ecosystem token right now?
Among Velas Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, WAG has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 1.90% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Velas Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 9 Velas Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Velas Ecosystem tokens include USDC, WBTC, WETH. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Velas Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Velas Ecosystem tokens is approximately $82.46B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Velas Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.