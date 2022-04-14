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Top US Treasury-backed Stablecoin Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the US Treasury-backed Stablecoin sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Ondo US Dollar Yield
Ondo US Dollar Yield
USDY
$ 1.14
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.14B
$ 1.05M
2
OpenEden OpenDollar
OpenEden OpenDollar
USDO
$ 0.997679
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 26.73M
$ 513.58
3
Citrea USD
Citrea USD
CTUSD
$ 1.0
0.00%
+0.00%
+0.16%
$ 6.75M
$ 22.73K
4
US Sonic Dollar
US Sonic Dollar
USSD
$ 0.999294
+0.13%
-0.00%
-1.06%
$ 2.05M
$ 42.22K
5
USDM1
USDM1
USDM1
$ 1.015
+0.10%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.04M
$ 17.51
6
Solayer USD
Solayer USD
SUSD
$ 1.12
0.00%
--
+0.90%
$ 725.52K
$ 95.14
7
MANTRA USD
MANTRA USD
MANTRAUSD
$ 0.996305
-0.34%
-0.00%
-0.57%
$ 349.87K
$ 13.25K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are US Treasury-backed Stablecoin tokens and why are they popular?
US Treasury-backed Stablecoin tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 7 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $2.18B.
What is the best-performing US Treasury-backed Stablecoin token right now?
Among US Treasury-backed Stablecoin tokens tracked on MEXC, CTUSD has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many US Treasury-backed Stablecoin tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 7 US Treasury-backed Stablecoin tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular US Treasury-backed Stablecoin tokens include USDY, USDO, CTUSD. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the US Treasury-backed Stablecoin category?
The combined market capitalisation of all US Treasury-backed Stablecoin tokens is approximately $2.18B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the US Treasury-backed Stablecoin sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.