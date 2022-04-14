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Top Trading Bots Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Trading Bots sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Altcoinist Token
Altcoinist Token
ALTT
$ 0.0148056
+0.92%
+0.22%
+27.47%
$ 3.63M
$ 34.03K
2
CRONUS
CRONUS
CRONUS
$ 0.00110988
+0.01%
-0.01%
+5.96%
$ 1.11M
$ 332.57
3
Milk Money
Milk Money
MM
$ 0.00106442
+0.77%
-0.01%
+9.95%
$ 1.06M
$ 144.24K
4
ROAI Scalper
ROAI Scalper
ROAI
$ 0.01036838
+0.06%
+0.03%
-2.57%
$ 985.00K
$ 831.94
5
uTrade
uTrade
UTT
$ 0.221021
+0.14%
-0.03%
+0.17%
$ 937.11K
$ 161.01K
6
Surge
Surge
SURGE
$ 0.03230857
-0.30%
+0.04%
+25.08%
$ 807.71K
$ 1.90K
7
Polycule
Polycule
PCULE
$ 0.00079584
+0.26%
-0.13%
-0.78%
$ 795.87K
$ 17.92K
8
Arqen
Arqen
ARQ
$ 0.00776804
+0.02%
-0.02%
-1.21%
$ 636.98K
$ 55.61K
9
Panther AI
Panther AI
PAI
$ 0.00444128
+0.10%
-0.00%
-1.76%
$ 634.35K
$ 1.60
10
Vtrading
Vtrading
VTRADING
$ 0.00046771
-14.90%
-0.06%
+161.80%
$ 467.71K
$ 2.15K
11
Trillions
Trillions
TRILLIONS
$ 0.00036967
+0.01%
+0.04%
-2.16%
$ 369.75K
$ 3.53K
12
Infinity Rocket
Infinity Rocket
IRT
$ 0.00232096
+0.60%
-0.01%
-7.25%
$ 338.92K
$ 14.86K
13
BlockMind
BlockMind
BMIND
$ 2.17E-6
0.00%
+0.60%
0.00%
$ 217.50K
--
14
okbet
okbet
OK
$ 6.325E-5
0.00%
+1.00%
+1.04%
$ 63.24K
--
15
Onchain AI
Onchain AI
OCAI
$ 0.00058967
0.00%
--
+0.98%
$ 58.97K
$ 8.98
16
DeVoid
DeVoid
DVD
$ 4.188E-5
0.00%
-5.60%
0.00%
$ 20.94K
--
17
Dungeon Labs
Dungeon Labs
DLABS
$ 1.51662E-7
0.00%
+1.40%
-9.64%
$ 15.17K
--
18
Flipr
Flipr
FLIPR
$ 1.901E-5
+0.85%
+1.10%
-0.16%
$ 13.30K
--
19
Zereus AI
Zereus AI
ZEREUS
$ 1.299E-5
0.00%
-1.20%
0.00%
$ 12.99K
--
20
Hyperbot
Hyperbot
BOT
$ 8.216E-5
0.00%
-5.10%
-22.46%
$ 10.34K
--
21
AntFun
AntFun
ANTFUN
$ 0.04187
+0.48%
+0.10%
-2.10%
--
$ 101.49M
22
Tradoor
Tradoor
TRADOOR
$ 0.6239
-0.76%
-1.44%
+2.54%
--
$ 111.43K
23
AIXDROP
AIXDROP
AIXDROP
$ 0.00018497
+0.12%
+0.23%
-0.68%
--
$ 2.17B
24
VaporFund
VaporFund
VPR
$ 0.0005009
+0.10%
+0.18%
-4.97%
--
$ 161.71M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Trading Bots tokens and why are they popular?
Trading Bots tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 24 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $12.19M.
What is the best-performing Trading Bots token right now?
Among Trading Bots tokens tracked on MEXC, DLABS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 1.40% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Trading Bots tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 24 Trading Bots tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Trading Bots tokens include ALTT, CRONUS, MM. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Trading Bots category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Trading Bots tokens is approximately $12.19M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Trading Bots sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.