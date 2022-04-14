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Top TON Meme Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the TON Meme sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
dogwifhat sol
dogwifhat sol
WIF
$ 0,1366
-%0,44
-%0,87
-%2,43
$ 136,24M
$ 1,49M
2
Oasis
Oasis
ROSE
$ 0,005316
-%0,11
-%0,17
-%2,25
$ 41,28M
$ 12,99M
3
Notcoin
Notcoin
NOT
$ 0,0003793
-%0,26
-%2,86
+%5,06
$ 37,79M
$ 181,76M
4
Utya
Utya
UTYA
$ 0,0286819
+%0,52
-%0,03
-%13,04
$ 28,55M
$ 445,77K
5
DOGS
DOGS
DOGS
$ 0,0000347
-%0,03
-%1,28
-%0,66
$ 17,90M
$ 1,66B
6
Resistance Dog
Resistance Dog
REDO
$ 0,06996
+%0,14
+%0,98
-%11,19
$ 7,01M
$ 887,85K
7
Groyper
Groyper
GROYP
$ 0,061613
-%1,95
+%0,03
+%14,02
$ 3,08M
$ 30,03K
8
PX
PX
PX
$ 0,0119
%0,00
%0,00
-%9,52
$ 2,23M
$ 603,64K
9
The Official 67 Coin
The Official 67 Coin
67
$ 0,001972
-%2,43
+%104,60
+%60,69
$ 2,09M
$ 68,64M
10
Donotfomoew
Donotfomoew
MOEW
$ 0,0002238
-%0,13
-%0,09
-%0,71
$ 1,39M
$ 181,66M
11
Hot Cherry
Hot Cherry
CHERRY
$ 1,348E-5
+%0,45
-%0,10
-%12,41
$ 1,35M
--
12
Povel Durev
Povel Durev
DUREV
$ 0,00782931
+%0,12
-%0,00
+%6,81
$ 754,97K
$ 164,24
13
NikolAI
NikolAI
NIKO
$ 0,00070218
+%0,03
+%0,00
-%1,86
$ 702,18K
$ 4,00
14
BUDDY BEAR
BUDDY BEAR
BUDDY
$ 0,061485
+%0,10
-%0,02
+%5,56
$ 614,83K
$ 3,06K
15
Tony from TON
Tony from TON
TONY
$ 0,0005649
+%0,57
-%0,10
-%4,25
$ 564,90K
$ 1,96K
16
Matrix AI Network
Matrix AI Network
MAN
$ 0,00115
%0,00
+%0,88
-%29,01
$ 549,33K
$ 2,58M
17
Pepe Grinch
Pepe Grinch
GRINCH
$ 0,00046432
+%1,48
+%0,08
-%12,46
$ 464,32K
$ 7,39K
18
TON FISH MEMECOIN
TON FISH MEMECOIN
FISH
$ 1,405E-9
+%0,43
-%1,50
-%1,20
$ 422,75K
--
19
Make TON Great Again
Make TON Great Again
MTONGA
$ 0,00363565
-%2,15
-%0,02
-%0,46
$ 363,62K
$ 2,23K
20
BUILD
BUILD
BUILD
$ 0,01446019
-%0,38
-%0,00
-%8,59
$ 350,84K
$ 2,90
21
1RUS DAO
1RUS DAO
1RUSD
$ 3,783E-5
%0,00
+%0,30
-%1,30
$ 302,67K
--
22
DIAMOND HANDS
DIAMOND HANDS
DIAMOND
$ 0,00024617
+%0,16
-%0,01
-%6,02
$ 246,17K
$ 3,77
23
Paper Plane
Paper Plane
PLANE
$ 0,00246867
+%0,16
+%0,05
-%14,50
$ 241,89K
$ 2,76K
24
Mittens
Mittens
MITTENS
$ 0,00020296
-%0,33
-%0,05
-%2,10
$ 202,92K
$ 303,44
25
TON Cats Jetton
TON Cats Jetton
CATS
$ 2,433E-5
%0,00
+%0,50
+%0,21
$ 162,21K
--
26
Durovs Dog
Durovs Dog
PYONYA
$ 0,00014238
+%6,21
-%0,16
-%32,79
$ 131,52K
$ 9,22K
27
COFFEE
COFFEE
COFE
$ 1,579E-5
%0,00
-%1,40
-%0,94
$ 126,29K
--
28
Huebel Bolt
Huebel Bolt
BOLT
$ 0,02019151
+%0,10
-%0,00
-%3,22
$ 121,14K
$ 149,20
29
Gotta Go Fast
Gotta Go Fast
FAST
$ 9,586E-5
+%0,23
-%11,60
-%32,29
$ 95,92K
--
30
ZOICH
ZOICH
ZOICH
$ 8,959E-5
+%0,41
-%7,10
-%23,81
$ 89,64K
--
31
Gramming
Gramming
GRAMMING
$ 8,918E-5
-%2,77
-%13,60
-%27,62
$ 89,23K
--
32
Ton Cat
Ton Cat
TCAT
$ 0,00013749
+%0,09
-%0,06
-%15,08
$ 87,58K
$ 191,99
33
FPI Bank
FPI Bank
FPIBANK
$ 0,00013481
+%0,04
-%0,02
-%4,19
$ 87,39K
$ 441,68
34
The Resistance Cat
The Resistance Cat
$RECA
$ 0,00813421
%0,00
--
-%7,26
$ 80,06K
$ 273,20
35
DuckCoin
DuckCoin
DUCK
$ 7,63E-5
+%0,42
-%11,30
-%9,52
$ 76,34K
--
36
Ton Inu
Ton Inu
TINU
$ 7,359E-5
%0,00
+%0,10
-%9,42
$ 73,59K
--
37
TONSKI
TONSKI
TONSKI
$ 0,00064106
%0,00
--
-%19,31
$ 64,11K
$ 781,00
38
SAD MEOW
SAD MEOW
SADMEOW
$ 6,345E-5
+%0,43
+%1,30
+%17,02
$ 63,48K
--
39
Resistance Girl
Resistance Girl
REGI
$ 0,00062244
+%0,38
-%0,04
-%15,99
$ 62,26K
$ 110,42
40
Tonio
Tonio
TONIO
$ 0,00048761
%0,00
--
-%4,15
$ 48,76K
$ 12,77
41
ARBUZ
ARBUZ
ARBUZ
$ 0,01182439
%0,00
--
+%1,04
$ 47,30K
$ 6,68
42
Cubigator
Cubigator
CUB
$ 4,211E-5
%0,00
+%0,10
-%1,50
$ 42,11K
--
43
WATCoin
WATCoin
WAT
$ 2,66E-6
%0,00
-%3,90
-%5,67
$ 34,27K
--
44
Shitcoin on TON
Shitcoin on TON
SHIT
$ 0,00040195
%0,00
--
+%0,52
$ 29,06K
$ 1,24
45
Kakaxa
Kakaxa
KAKAXA
$ 0,0002523
%0,00
--
+%0,45
$ 25,08K
$ 6,74
46
meh on TON
meh on TON
MEH
$ 2,443E-5
%0,00
-%1,00
-%1,69
$ 24,40K
--
47
PUMPCORN
PUMPCORN
PUMPCORN
$ 2,326E-5
%0,00
-%0,40
-%1,52
$ 23,26K
--
48
MMM
MMM
MMM
$ 0,00108691
%0,00
--
-%0,17
$ 22,83K
$ 4,67
49
Gram Morning
Gram Morning
GM
$ 2,251E-5
+%1,58
-%0,60
+%3,45
$ 22,53K
--
50
Whiskers
Whiskers
WHISK
$ 2,43E-6
%0,00
-%1,50
-%1,62
$ 21,59K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are TON Meme tokens and why are they popular?
TON Meme tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 58 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $286.55M.
What is the best-performing TON Meme token right now?
Among TON Meme tokens tracked on MEXC, 67 has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 104.60% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many TON Meme tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 58 TON Meme tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular TON Meme tokens include WIF, ROSE, NOT. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the TON Meme category?
The combined market capitalisation of all TON Meme tokens is approximately $286.55M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the TON Meme sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.