Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up

Top Tokenized Treasuries Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Tokenized Treasuries sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Circle USYC
Circle USYC
USYC
$ 1.13
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 2.98B
--
2
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BUIDL
$ 1
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.76B
--
3
Ondo US Dollar Yield
Ondo US Dollar Yield
USDY
$ 1.14
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.14B
$ 1.05M
4
Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund
Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund
USTB
$ 11.18
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 951.16M
--
5
Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund
Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund
JTRSY
$ 1.11
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 872.57M
--
6
Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund
Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund
THBILL
$ 1.018
0.00%
0.00%
+0.39%
$ 117.97M
$ 142.11K
7
Midas mTBILL
Midas mTBILL
MTBILL
$ 1.069
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 66.52M
--
8
Sygnum FIUSD Liquidity Fund
Sygnum FIUSD Liquidity Fund
FIUSD
$ 11,989.68
0.00%
0.00%
+0.06%
$ 47.93M
--
9
Nest Treasury Vault
Nest Treasury Vault
NTBILL
$ 1.054
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.43M
--
10
USDM1
USDM1
USDM1
$ 1.015
+0.10%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.04M
$ 17.51

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Tokenized Treasuries tokens and why are they popular?
Tokenized Treasuries tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 10 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $9.94B.
What is the best-performing Tokenized Treasuries token right now?
Among Tokenized Treasuries tokens tracked on MEXC, USYC has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Tokenized Treasuries tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 10 Tokenized Treasuries tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Tokenized Treasuries tokens include USYC, BUIDL, USDY. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Tokenized Treasuries category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Tokenized Treasuries tokens is approximately $9.94B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Tokenized Treasuries sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.