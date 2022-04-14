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Top Tokenized Stock Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Tokenized Stock sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Strategy PP Variable xStock
Strategy PP Variable xStock
STRCX
$ 101.7
+0.01%
-0.00%
-0.16%
$ 151.74M
$ 61.46K
2
Convex Finance
Convex Finance
CVX
$ 1.54
-0.52%
-4.25%
-14.83%
$ 150.42M
$ 45.14K
3
$ 220.15
-0.23%
-3.30%
-1.49%
$ 143.85M
$ 329.30
4
$ 73.07
-1.89%
-3.29%
+3.30%
$ 140.55M
$ 805.84
5
$ 93.01
-1.58%
-4.16%
-2.27%
$ 135.92M
$ 598.12
6
$ 343.58
-0.26%
-0.46%
+0.31%
$ 132.72M
$ 182.95
7
$ 337.89
-0.21%
-1.05%
+3.07%
$ 131.30M
$ 180.70
8
$ 72.66
-2.14%
-3.69%
+3.11%
$ 101.71M
$ 1.44K
9
SOON
SOON
SOON
$ 0.1941
+0.31%
-2.21%
-10.74%
$ 100.04M
$ 478.75K
10
$ 554.65
+0.52%
-3.40%
-5.56%
$ 78.93M
$ 96.33
11
Bending Spoons xStock
Bending Spoons xStock
BSPX
$ 37.75
-0.03%
+0.01%
-23.23%
$ 78.34M
$ 14.92K
12
$ 943.26
-1.82%
-8.92%
+1.47%
$ 69.74M
$ 77.91
13
$ 149.03
-1.36%
-1.74%
-0.40%
$ 67.58M
$ 455.45
14
$ 260.64
-0.52%
+0.05%
-3.12%
$ 58.58M
$ 210.24
15
$ 219.99
-0.12%
-3.13%
-1.67%
$ 52.79M
$ 258.62
16
MicroStrategy xStock
MicroStrategy xStock
MSTRX
$ 95.43
-0.82%
-0.01%
0.00%
$ 45.32M
$ 1.36M
17
ELF
ELF
ELF
$ 0.05105
+0.25%
-5.47%
-19.32%
$ 42.05M
$ 1.03M
18
Orochi Network
Orochi Network
ON
$ 0.26601
-2.57%
-23.55%
-28.76%
$ 38.64M
$ 438.71K
19
$ 273.22
-0.01%
-0.20%
-0.13%
$ 31.16M
$ 207.85
20
$ 27.92
-0.92%
-0.35%
-5.82%
$ 27.36M
$ 2.20K
21
WorldMobileToken
WorldMobileToken
WMTX
$ 0.03014
-0.23%
-0.30%
+3.58%
$ 25.65M
$ 2.15M
22
$ 215.12
-2.04%
-10.71%
-4.20%
$ 25.34M
$ 266.04
23
$ 343.81
-0.19%
-0.21%
+0.40%
$ 23.88M
$ 182.17
24
SATS
SATS
SATS
$ 0.00000001065
+1.67%
+4.25%
+6.01%
$ 22.72M
$ 7.52T
25
Securitize
Securitize
SECZ
$ 5.39
0.00%
-0.03%
-27.06%
$ 21.70M
--
26
$ 338.5
-0.24%
-0.88%
+3.28%
$ 21.27M
$ 209.67
27
$ 86.67
0.00%
+0.80%
-1.80%
$ 14.79M
$ 676.77
28
$ 483.84
+0.20%
-0.04%
-2.35%
$ 14.18M
$ 126.14
29
$ 311.55
+0.04%
+2.34%
+3.32%
$ 13.82M
$ 189.51
30
BounceBit
BounceBit
BB
$ 0.01117
+0.90%
+1.82%
-6.28%
$ 13.03M
$ 32.26M
31
$ 18.05
-0.99%
-2.66%
+0.73%
$ 13.01M
$ 2.95K
32
Simons Cat
Simons Cat
CAT
$ 0.000001647
-0.67%
-2.84%
-2.03%
$ 12.41M
$ 35.55B
33
Sandisk Corporation xStock
Sandisk Corporation xStock
SNDKX
$ 1,623.47
-2.92%
-0.10%
+18.47%
$ 12.36M
$ 585.90K
34
$ 96.06
-1.59%
-8.72%
-5.41%
$ 12.04M
$ 729.65
35
SynFutures
SynFutures
F
$ 0.002684
-0.26%
-2.75%
-2.18%
$ 11.52M
$ 21.59M
36
$ 416.85
-0.60%
-4.97%
-3.69%
$ 10.20M
$ 126.77
37
$ 479.91
-0.78%
-6.66%
-1.91%
$ 9.86M
$ 116.79
38
$ 95.42
-1.71%
-3.04%
-0.35%
$ 9.79M
$ 677.79
39
Intel xStock
Intel xStock
INTCX
$ 95.94
-2.11%
-0.08%
-4.86%
$ 7.27M
$ 59.91K
40
$ 260.6
-0.50%
-0.01%
-3.01%
$ 7.12M
$ 263.09
41
Microsoft xStock
Microsoft xStock
MSFTX
$ 484.0
+0.01%
-0.00%
-2.54%
$ 7.07M
$ 161.34K
42
$ 250.51
-2.40%
-10.64%
-7.29%
$ 6.95M
$ 219.53
43
$ 142.38
-0.46%
-4.90%
-0.55%
$ 6.91M
$ 501.81
44
Backed Coinbase Global
Backed Coinbase Global
BCOIN
$ 148.49
0.00%
-0.00%
-1.48%
$ 6.88M
--
45
$ 148.26
-1.45%
-2.15%
-0.51%
$ 6.38M
$ 406.25
46
$ 556.62
+0.73%
-3.04%
-4.92%
$ 6.36M
$ 108.29
47
$ 382.02
-0.38%
-4.70%
-9.88%
$ 6.30M
$ 140.62
48
$ 1,636.98
-2.45%
-9.35%
+18.63%
$ 6.26M
$ 59.61
49
$ 145.31
-0.26%
-3.23%
-5.24%
$ 5.81M
$ 402.35
50
$ 142.24
-0.32%
-4.62%
-0.29%
$ 5.52M
$ 1.94K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Tokenized Stock tokens and why are they popular?
Tokenized Stock tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 287 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $2.33B.
What is the best-performing Tokenized Stock token right now?
Among Tokenized Stock tokens tracked on MEXC, UBERX has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 9.77% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Tokenized Stock tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 287 Tokenized Stock tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Tokenized Stock tokens include STRCX, CVX, NVDAX. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Tokenized Stock category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Tokenized Stock tokens is approximately $2.33B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Tokenized Stock sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.