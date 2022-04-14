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Top Tokenized Pre-IPO Stocks Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Tokenized Pre-IPO Stocks sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Xai
Xai
XAI
$ 0.007117
+0.69%
+3.06%
+11.13%
$ 14.82M
$ 20.87M
2
Anthropic PreStocks
Anthropic PreStocks
ANTHROPIC
$ 915.91
-1.74%
+0.05%
+10.59%
$ 6.78M
$ 1.91M
3
OpenAI PreStocks
OpenAI PreStocks
OPENAI
$ 1,317.26
-0.01%
+0.02%
+3.10%
$ 1.85M
$ 90.07K
4
Anduril PreStocks
Anduril PreStocks
ANDURIL
$ 129.51
+0.01%
-0.02%
-8.35%
$ 1.32M
$ 16.94K
5
Kalshi PreStocks
Kalshi PreStocks
KALSHI
$ 733.01
+0.01%
-0.09%
+0.03%
$ 961.67K
$ 193.01
6
Polymarket PreStocks
Polymarket PreStocks
POLYMARKET
$ 143.9
+0.01%
+0.01%
+2.58%
$ 693.45K
$ 3.88K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Tokenized Pre-IPO Stocks tokens and why are they popular?
Tokenized Pre-IPO Stocks tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 6 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $26.43M.
What is the best-performing Tokenized Pre-IPO Stocks token right now?
Among Tokenized Pre-IPO Stocks tokens tracked on MEXC, XAI has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 3.06% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Tokenized Pre-IPO Stocks tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 6 Tokenized Pre-IPO Stocks tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Tokenized Pre-IPO Stocks tokens include XAI, ANTHROPIC, OPENAI. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Tokenized Pre-IPO Stocks category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Tokenized Pre-IPO Stocks tokens is approximately $26.43M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Tokenized Pre-IPO Stocks sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.