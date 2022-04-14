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Top Tokenized Money Market Fund (MMFs) Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Tokenized Money Market Fund (MMFs) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund
BUIDL
$ 1
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.76B
--
2
BlackRock Daily Reinvestment Stablecoin Reserve Vehicle
BlackRock Daily Reinvestment Stablecoin Reserve Vehicle
BRSRV
$ 1
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 50.07M
--
3
Sygnum FIUSD Liquidity Fund
Sygnum FIUSD Liquidity Fund
FIUSD
$ 11,989.68
0.00%
0.00%
+0.06%
$ 47.93M
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Tokenized Money Market Fund (MMFs) tokens and why are they popular?
Tokenized Money Market Fund (MMFs) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 3 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $2.86B.
What is the best-performing Tokenized Money Market Fund (MMFs) token right now?
Among Tokenized Money Market Fund (MMFs) tokens tracked on MEXC, BUIDL has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Tokenized Money Market Fund (MMFs) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 3 Tokenized Money Market Fund (MMFs) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Tokenized Money Market Fund (MMFs) tokens include BUIDL, BRSRV, FIUSD. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Tokenized Money Market Fund (MMFs) category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Tokenized Money Market Fund (MMFs) tokens is approximately $2.86B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Tokenized Money Market Fund (MMFs) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.