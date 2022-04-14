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Top Tokenised Gold Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Tokenised gold cryptocurrencies are digital assets pegged to the real-time market value of physical gold. Each token typically represents a specific weight of gold held in secure, audited reserves by the issuing entity. They offer investors a way to hold a traditional safe-haven asset with the divisibility, transferability, and 24/7 liquidity of blockchain technology.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Tether Gold
Tether Gold
GOLD(XAUT)
$ 4,347.97
-0.49%
-1.31%
-1.07%
$ 2.67B
$ 302.14
2
PAX Gold
PAX Gold
GOLD(PAXG)
$ 4,359.55
-0.54%
-1.38%
-1.15%
$ 1.99B
$ 484.85
3
Kinesis Gold
Kinesis Gold
KAU
$ 141.4
-0.01%
-0.00%
-0.23%
$ 337.40M
$ 48.25K
4
Tether Gold Tokens
Tether Gold Tokens
XAUT0
$ 4,350.94
-0.40%
-0.00%
-0.79%
$ 118.96M
$ 8.90M
5
Matrixdock Gold
Matrixdock Gold
XAUM
$ 4,355.16
-0.32%
-0.01%
-1.32%
$ 71.12M
$ 328.98K
6
Streamex GLDY
Streamex GLDY
GLDY
$ 4,376.34
-0.51%
-0.01%
-0.66%
$ 13.47M
--
7
Digital Gold
Digital Gold
DGLD
$ 4,349.48
-0.14%
0.00%
-0.21%
$ 10.49M
$ 92.77
8
Pleasing Gold
Pleasing Gold
PGOLD
$ 497.42
+89.10%
--
-88.59%
$ 9.73M
$ 34.84K
9
VNX Gold
VNX Gold
VNXAU
$ 140.72
-0.39%
-0.00%
-1.19%
$ 6.21M
$ 15.43K
10
Comtech Gold
Comtech Gold
CGO
$ 140.25
-0.29%
-0.01%
-0.69%
$ 3.37M
$ 733.04K
11
Kinka
Kinka
XNK
$ 4,013.83
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.93M
$ 34.09K
12
Gold Token
Gold Token
GLDT
$ 1.31
0.00%
+0.01%
+22.20%
$ 779.53K
$ 4.39K
13
Tenbin Gold
Tenbin Gold
TGLD
$ 4,393.18
+0.01%
--
-0.66%
$ 614.07K
$ 20.49
14
Gold rStock
Gold rStock
GLDR
$ 549.57
0.00%
--
+0.01%
$ 76.16K
$ 9.96
15
Goldfish Gold
Goldfish Gold
GGBR
$ 4.368
-0.05%
-0.77%
+3.13%
--
$ 13.03K
16
GoldZip
GoldZip
XGZ
$ 140.33
-0.62%
-1.30%
-1.11%
--
$ 2.83K

Frequently Asked Questions

What exactly are tokenised gold cryptocurrencies?
Tokenised gold cryptocurrencies are stable digital assets where each token is directly pegged to the value of a specific weight of physical gold, fully backed by gold bullion held in secure vaults.
How do issuers ensure that tokenised gold tokens are fully backed?
Issuers of tokenised gold ensure backing by subjecting their physical gold reserves to regular, independent third-party audits and publishing the proof of reserves transparently on the blockchain.
Why do cryptocurrency traders use tokenised gold during market downturns?
Cryptocurrency traders use tokenised gold as a safe-haven asset during bear markets to hedge against inflation and extreme crypto volatility, without needing to convert their funds back into fiat currency.
What are the advantages of trading tokenised gold over holding physical gold bars?
Trading tokenised gold offers superior divisibility, immediate global transferability, no personal storage or insurance costs, and the ability to earn yield by lending the tokenised gold in DeFi protocols.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Tokenized Gold sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.