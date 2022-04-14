Tokenised gold cryptocurrencies are digital assets pegged to the real-time market value of physical gold. Each token typically represents a specific weight of gold held in secure, audited reserves by the issuing entity. They offer investors a way to hold a traditional safe-haven asset with the divisibility, transferability, and 24/7 liquidity of blockchain technology.
The inclusion of digital assets in the Tokenized Gold sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.