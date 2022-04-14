Tokenised gold cryptocurrencies are digital assets pegged to the real-time market value of physical gold. Each token typically represents a specific weight of gold held in secure, audited reserves by the issuing entity. They offer investors a way to hold a traditional safe-haven asset with the divisibility, transferability, and 24/7 liquidity of blockchain technology.

Trading tokenised gold offers superior divisibility, immediate global transferability, no personal storage or insurance costs, and the ability to earn yield by lending the tokenised gold in DeFi protocols.

Cryptocurrency traders use tokenised gold as a safe-haven asset during bear markets to hedge against inflation and extreme crypto volatility, without needing to convert their funds back into fiat currency.

Issuers of tokenised gold ensure backing by subjecting their physical gold reserves to regular, independent third-party audits and publishing the proof of reserves transparently on the blockchain.

Tokenised gold cryptocurrencies are stable digital assets where each token is directly pegged to the value of a specific weight of physical gold, fully backed by gold bullion held in secure vaults.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Tokenized Gold sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.