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Top Tokenized Exchange-Traded Product (ETPs) Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Tokenized Exchange-Traded Product (ETPs) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
$ 773.7
-0.08%
-0.93%
-0.36%
$ 167.50M
$ 87.91
2
$ 778.89
-0.07%
-1.07%
-0.39%
$ 70.07M
$ 72.41
3
$ 774.26
-0.11%
-0.90%
-0.51%
$ 42.88M
$ 83.28
4
$ 721.29
-0.35%
-2.14%
-1.00%
$ 36.27M
$ 80.58
5
Nasdaq xStock
Nasdaq xStock
QQQX
$ 718.78
-0.26%
-0.02%
-0.99%
$ 30.92M
$ 913.56K
6
$ 57.62
-1.15%
-4.05%
-2.68%
$ 26.03M
$ 1.88K
7
$ 84.85
+0.01%
+0.12%
-0.88%
$ 18.85M
$ 681.42
8
$ 102.62
-0.34%
-1.05%
-0.99%
$ 17.42M
$ 570.79
9
$ 100.86
-0.07%
-0.09%
-0.06%
$ 14.29M
$ 572.92
10
$ 81.95
-0.50%
-1.50%
-1.56%
$ 13.03M
$ 688.88
11
$ 169.97
+0.02%
-0.94%
-0.47%
$ 12.78M
$ 338.31
12
$ 109.85
-0.15%
-1.38%
-0.94%
$ 11.50M
$ 518.75
13
$ 111.33
-0.05%
+0.02%
+0.25%
$ 11.15M
$ 522.24
14
$ 81.24
-0.72%
-3.62%
-1.59%
$ 9.79M
$ 683.32
15
$ 493.72
-0.23%
-1.92%
-1.20%
$ 9.37M
$ 112.64
16
Gold xStock
Gold xStock
GLDX
$ 402.04
-0.14%
-0.00%
-0.60%
$ 8.75M
$ 1.12M
17
Energy Web
Energy Web
EWT
$ 0.2645
+0.04%
+4.50%
-3.24%
$ 7.89M
$ 103.24K
18
$ 66.39
-0.49%
-3.25%
-1.54%
$ 7.41M
$ 843.65
19
$ 227.65
-0.10%
-0.79%
-0.07%
$ 5.62M
$ 238.34
20
TQQQ xStock
TQQQ xStock
TQQQX
$ 72.47
-0.41%
-0.06%
-3.40%
$ 3.79M
$ 84.45K
21
$ 303.25
-0.31%
-1.30%
-0.26%
$ 3.53M
$ 176.35
22
$ 102.19
+0.08%
+0.02%
+0.07%
$ 3.36M
$ 550.88
23
$ 78.43
-0.34%
-1.46%
-0.47%
$ 3.18M
$ 730.20
24
$ 85.54
-1.02%
-2.60%
-4.44%
$ 2.32M
$ 650.67
25
Vanguard xStock
Vanguard xStock
VTIX
$ 389.02
-0.04%
+0.01%
+0.34%
$ 1.58M
$ 43.31K
26
$ 171.93
-1.37%
-8.92%
-1.28%
$ 1.05M
$ 331.87
27
$ 79.3
-0.38%
-1.49%
-0.76%
$ 1.04M
$ 730.67
28
$ 527.54
-1.36%
-7.26%
-4.91%
$ 846.75K
$ 103.28
29
$ 399.58
-0.63%
-1.42%
-1.46%
$ 782.88K
$ 142.39
30
$ 125.82
-4.80%
-20.38%
-14.82%
$ 641.39K
$ 414.61
31
Russell 2000 xStock
Russell 2000 xStock
IWMX
$ 300.75
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 617.02K
$ 245.46
32
DeFi
DeFi
DEFI
$ 0.000117
+0.17%
-0.09%
-9.57%
$ 425.32K
$ 302.12M
33
TBLL xStock
TBLL xStock
TBLLX
$ 106.49
-0.01%
--
+0.91%
$ 378.39K
$ 2.21K
34
Core MSCI Emerging Markets xStock
Core MSCI Emerging Markets xStock
IEMGX
$ 81.18
-0.01%
-0.02%
-0.11%
$ 258.16K
$ 212.17
35
$ 117.07
-0.74%
-3.38%
-6.13%
$ 243.25K
$ 481.65
36
Schwab International Equity xStock
Schwab International Equity xStock
SCHFX
$ 28.19
0.00%
-0.02%
-0.88%
$ 184.29K
$ 324.14
37
$ 4.547
+2.66%
+21.55%
+13.24%
$ 79.86K
$ 14.17K
38
$ 25.98
+0.35%
+2.20%
+1.01%
$ 27.05K
$ 2.25K
39
$ 49.45
-0.06%
-0.60%
-0.96%
$ 17.52K
$ 1.15K
40
$ 251.84
+0.06%
-0.99%
-0.24%
$ 12.70K
$ 224.13
41
$ 95.86
-0.31%
-2.83%
-2.30%
$ 7.33K
$ 573.83
42
$ 156.69
-0.48%
-2.88%
-2.43%
$ 3.08K
$ 370.59
43
$ 55.4
-1.67%
-9.93%
+1.30%
--
$ 894.68
44
$ 43.37
-1.12%
-5.18%
-4.33%
--
$ 1.24K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Tokenized Exchange-Traded Product (ETPs) tokens and why are they popular?
Tokenized Exchange-Traded Product (ETPs) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 44 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $545.88M.
What is the best-performing Tokenized Exchange-Traded Product (ETPs) token right now?
Among Tokenized Exchange-Traded Product (ETPs) tokens tracked on MEXC, SOXSON has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 21.55% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Tokenized Exchange-Traded Product (ETPs) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 44 Tokenized Exchange-Traded Product (ETPs) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Tokenized Exchange-Traded Product (ETPs) tokens include SPYX, IVVON, SPYON. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Tokenized Exchange-Traded Product (ETPs) category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Tokenized Exchange-Traded Product (ETPs) tokens is approximately $545.88M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Tokenized Exchange-Traded Product (ETPs) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.