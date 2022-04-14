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Top Tokenized Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Tokenized Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
$ 773,7
-%0,08
-%0,93
-%0,36
$ 167,50M
$ 87,91
2
$ 778,89
-%0,07
-%1,07
-%0,39
$ 70,07M
$ 72,41
3
$ 774,26
-%0,11
-%0,90
-%0,51
$ 42,88M
$ 83,28
4
$ 721,29
-%0,35
-%2,14
-%1,00
$ 36,27M
$ 80,58
5
Nasdaq xStock
Nasdaq xStock
QQQX
$ 718,78
-%0,26
-%0,02
-%0,99
$ 30,92M
$ 913,56K
6
$ 57,62
-%1,15
-%4,05
-%2,68
$ 26,03M
$ 1,88K
7
$ 84,85
+%0,01
+%0,12
-%0,88
$ 18,85M
$ 681,42
8
$ 102,62
-%0,34
-%1,05
-%0,99
$ 17,42M
$ 570,79
9
$ 100,86
-%0,07
-%0,09
-%0,06
$ 14,29M
$ 572,92
10
$ 81,95
-%0,50
-%1,50
-%1,56
$ 13,03M
$ 688,88
11
$ 169,97
+%0,02
-%0,94
-%0,47
$ 12,78M
$ 338,31
12
$ 109,85
-%0,15
-%1,38
-%0,94
$ 11,50M
$ 518,75
13
$ 111,33
-%0,05
+%0,02
+%0,25
$ 11,15M
$ 522,24
14
$ 81,24
-%0,72
-%3,62
-%1,59
$ 9,79M
$ 683,32
15
$ 493,72
-%0,23
-%1,92
-%1,20
$ 9,37M
$ 112,64
16
Gold xStock
Gold xStock
GLDX
$ 402,04
-%0,14
-%0,00
-%0,60
$ 8,75M
$ 1,12M
17
Energy Web
Energy Web
EWT
$ 0,2645
+%0,04
+%4,50
-%3,24
$ 7,89M
$ 103,24K
18
$ 66,39
-%0,49
-%3,25
-%1,54
$ 7,41M
$ 843,65
19
$ 227,65
-%0,10
-%0,79
-%0,07
$ 5,62M
$ 238,34
20
TQQQ xStock
TQQQ xStock
TQQQX
$ 72,47
-%0,41
-%0,06
-%3,40
$ 3,79M
$ 84,45K
21
$ 303,25
-%0,31
-%1,30
-%0,26
$ 3,53M
$ 176,35
22
$ 102,19
+%0,08
+%0,02
+%0,07
$ 3,36M
$ 550,88
23
$ 78,43
-%0,34
-%1,46
-%0,47
$ 3,18M
$ 730,20
24
$ 85,54
-%1,02
-%2,60
-%4,44
$ 2,32M
$ 650,67
25
Vanguard xStock
Vanguard xStock
VTIX
$ 389,02
-%0,04
+%0,01
+%0,34
$ 1,58M
$ 43,31K
26
$ 171,93
-%1,37
-%8,92
-%1,28
$ 1,05M
$ 331,87
27
$ 79,3
-%0,38
-%1,49
-%0,76
$ 1,04M
$ 730,67
28
$ 527,54
-%1,36
-%7,26
-%4,91
$ 846,75K
$ 103,28
29
$ 399,58
-%0,63
-%1,42
-%1,46
$ 782,88K
$ 142,39
30
$ 125,82
-%4,80
-%20,38
-%14,82
$ 641,39K
$ 414,61
31
Russell 2000 xStock
Russell 2000 xStock
IWMX
$ 300,75
%0,00
--
%0,00
$ 617,02K
$ 245,46
32
DeFi
DeFi
DEFI
$ 0,000117
+%0,17
-%0,09
-%9,57
$ 425,32K
$ 302,12M
33
TBLL xStock
TBLL xStock
TBLLX
$ 106,49
-%0,01
--
+%0,91
$ 378,39K
$ 2,21K
34
Core MSCI Emerging Markets xStock
Core MSCI Emerging Markets xStock
IEMGX
$ 81,18
-%0,01
-%0,02
-%0,11
$ 258,16K
$ 212,17
35
$ 117,07
-%0,74
-%3,38
-%6,13
$ 243,25K
$ 481,65
36
Schwab International Equity xStock
Schwab International Equity xStock
SCHFX
$ 28,19
%0,00
-%0,02
-%0,88
$ 184,29K
$ 324,14
37
$ 4,547
+%2,66
+%21,55
+%13,24
$ 79,86K
$ 14,17K
38
$ 25,98
+%0,35
+%2,20
+%1,01
$ 27,05K
$ 2,25K
39
$ 49,45
-%0,06
-%0,60
-%0,96
$ 17,52K
$ 1,15K
40
$ 251,84
+%0,06
-%0,99
-%0,24
$ 12,70K
$ 224,13
41
$ 95,86
-%0,31
-%2,83
-%2,30
$ 7,33K
$ 573,83
42
$ 156,69
-%0,48
-%2,88
-%2,43
$ 3,08K
$ 370,59
43
$ 55,4
-%1,67
-%9,93
+%1,30
--
$ 894,68
44
$ 43,37
-%1,12
-%5,18
-%4,33
--
$ 1,24K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Tokenized Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) tokens and why are they popular?
Tokenized Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 44 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $545.88M.
What is the best-performing Tokenized Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) token right now?
Among Tokenized Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) tokens tracked on MEXC, SOXSON has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 21.55% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Tokenized Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 44 Tokenized Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Tokenized Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) tokens include SPYX, IVVON, SPYON. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Tokenized Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Tokenized Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) tokens is approximately $545.88M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Tokenized Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.