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Top Tokenized Credit Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Tokenized Credit sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund
Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund
JAAA
$ 1.046
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 700.94M
--
2
Securitize Tokenized AAA CLO Fund
Securitize Tokenized AAA CLO Fund
STAC
$ 1,027.82
+0.02%
+0.00%
+0.20%
$ 102.99M
--
3
DeFi Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund
DeFi Janus Henderson Anemoy AAA CLO Fund
DEJAAA
$ 1.044
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 6.42M
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Tokenized Credit tokens and why are they popular?
Tokenized Credit tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 3 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $810.35M.
What is the best-performing Tokenized Credit token right now?
Among Tokenized Credit tokens tracked on MEXC, STAC has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Tokenized Credit tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 3 Tokenized Credit tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Tokenized Credit tokens include JAAA, STAC, DEJAAA. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Tokenized Credit category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Tokenized Credit tokens is approximately $810.35M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Tokenized Credit sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.