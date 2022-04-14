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Top Tokenized BTC Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Tokenized BTC sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 64 847,16
-0,01%
+0,92%
+1,85%
$ 7,55B
$ 1,32
2
Coinbase Wrapped BTC
Coinbase Wrapped BTC
CBBTC
$ 64 725
+0,08%
+0,02%
+2,05%
$ 6,33B
$ 279,02M
3
tBTC
tBTC
TBTC
$ 64 690
-0,09%
+0,01%
+2,04%
$ 291,04M
$ 2,03M
4
Hemi Bitcoin
Hemi Bitcoin
HEMIBTC
$ 64 719
0,00%
+0,01%
+2,16%
$ 9,51M
$ 205,49K
5
renBTC
renBTC
RENBTC
$ 15 435,5
-0,02%
+0,01%
-7,31%
$ 4,70M
$ 1,04K
6
Midas mBTC
Midas mBTC
MBTC
$ 66 802
-0,09%
+0,01%
+1,95%
$ 1,35M
--
7
Midas mRe7BTC
Midas mRe7BTC
MRE7BTC
$ 64 406
-0,06%
+0,01%
+1,96%
$ 625,64K
--
8
Bitcoin on Katana
Bitcoin on Katana
BTCK
$ 64 734
+0,08%
+0,02%
+2,01%
$ 329,52K
$ 1,23K
9
Botanix Pegged Bitcoin
Botanix Pegged Bitcoin
PBTC
$ 61 254
0,00%
--
0,00%
$ 64,01K
$ 644,00

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Tokenized BTC tokens and why are they popular?
Tokenized BTC tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 9 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $14.18B.
What is the best-performing Tokenized BTC token right now?
Among Tokenized BTC tokens tracked on MEXC, WBTC has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.92% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Tokenized BTC tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 9 Tokenized BTC tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Tokenized BTC tokens include WBTC, CBBTC, TBTC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Tokenized BTC category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Tokenized BTC tokens is approximately $14.18B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Tokenized BTC sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.