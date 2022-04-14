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Top Solana Token-2022 Tokens by Market Capitalisation

Explore the top-performing coins in the Solana Token-2022 sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalisation, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Xai
Xai
XAI
$ 0.007088
+0.69%
+3.06%
+11.13%
$ 14.82M
$ 20.87M
2
Anthropic PreStocks
Anthropic PreStocks
ANTHROPIC
$ 915.91
-1.74%
+0.05%
+10.59%
$ 6.78M
$ 1.91M
3
The Digital Dinar
The Digital Dinar
DINAR
$ 0.133131
+0.05%
+0.01%
+1.94%
$ 2.64M
$ 54.13
4
OpenAI PreStocks
OpenAI PreStocks
OPENAI
$ 1,317.26
-0.01%
+0.02%
+3.10%
$ 1.85M
$ 90.07K
5
Anduril PreStocks
Anduril PreStocks
ANDURIL
$ 129.51
+0.01%
-0.02%
-8.35%
$ 1.32M
$ 16.94K
6
Hyper Bull
Hyper Bull
HBULL
$ 0.0011166
-0.73%
+0.66%
+60.02%
$ 1.12M
$ 1.49M
7
Fluxbot
Fluxbot
FLUXB
$ 0.00242356
0.00%
--
-0.36%
$ 1.04M
$ 10.36
8
Kalshi PreStocks
Kalshi PreStocks
KALSHI
$ 733.01
+0.01%
-0.09%
+0.03%
$ 961.67K
$ 193.01
9
Crecoin
Crecoin
$CREC
$ 0.0004019
+0.26%
--
+2.35%
$ 754.70K
$ 4.04
10
Polymarket PreStocks
Polymarket PreStocks
POLYMARKET
$ 143.9
+0.01%
+0.01%
+2.58%
$ 693.45K
$ 3.88K
11
catwifhat
catwifhat
$CWIF
$ 2.3103E-8
+5.21%
-6.00%
-0.62%
$ 654.81K
--
12
BonkEarn
BonkEarn
BERN
$ 0.00063003
+0.07%
+0.01%
+9.36%
$ 597.93K
$ 60.94
13
Infinite Money Glitch
Infinite Money Glitch
IMG
$ 0.00050118
+0.25%
+0.06%
+2.52%
$ 490.48K
$ 2.63K
14
ai16z
ai16z
AI16Z
$ 0.00031742
-0.34%
-0.01%
+8.19%
$ 349.12K
$ 5.22K
15
Veterans for the Cause
Veterans for the Cause
VETS
$ 0.00321981
0.00%
--
-0.14%
$ 321.98K
$ 1.21
16
penguinxbt
penguinxbt
PENGXBT
$ 0.0002309
+0.26%
-0.00%
+9.60%
$ 207.77K
$ 16.45K
17
DLMM
DLMM
DLMM
$ 0.00024864
+0.26%
-0.00%
+30.97%
$ 179.51K
$ 238.87
18
White Claw
White Claw
WCLAW
$ 0.00021962
+0.18%
--
+3.03%
$ 171.74K
$ 285.45
19
Revshare
Revshare
REVS
$ 0.00023621
+0.21%
-0.04%
+10.19%
$ 158.60K
$ 3.24K
20
Burncoin
Burncoin
BURN
$ 0.00622482
+0.03%
-0.13%
-15.35%
$ 123.22K
$ 559.44
21
GUARD OF DECENT
GUARD OF DECENT
GODEX
$ 1.098E-5
0.00%
+0.30%
0.00%
$ 92.77K
--
22
MaryJaneCoin
MaryJaneCoin
MARYJ
$ 7.932E-5
0.00%
-2.20%
-0.21%
$ 79.32K
--
23
ScrollPay AI
ScrollPay AI
SCROLL
$ 5.651E-5
+0.84%
+0.80%
-25.83%
$ 56.51K
--
24
SolControl
SolControl
SCTRL
$ 2.95E-5
0.00%
+2.00%
+1.97%
$ 29.84K
--
25
MUNTZE
MUNTZE
MUNTZE
$ 1.883E-5
0.00%
+0.40%
+1.67%
$ 18.19K
--
26
DARK
DARK
DARK
$ 1.735E-5
0.00%
+241.00%
0.00%
$ 16.77K
--
27
Blindfold Finance
Blindfold Finance
BLIND
$ 1.571E-5
0.00%
+2.60%
+0.19%
$ 15.69K
--
28
tappycoin
tappycoin
TAPPY
$ 2.053E-5
0.00%
+0.10%
-8.02%
$ 13.96K
--
29
SLINKsol
SLINKsol
SLINK
$ 1.409E-5
0.00%
-0.70%
0.00%
$ 13.80K
--
30
Russian Oil Asset Reserve
Russian Oil Asset Reserve
ROAR
$ 1.292E-5
0.00%
-0.30%
-1.75%
$ 12.92K
--
31
World Rebuilding Trust
World Rebuilding Trust
WRT
$ 1.085E-5
0.00%
-0.20%
-3.98%
$ 10.85K
--
32
SolFlow
SolFlow
SFLOW
$ 1.046E-5
0.00%
0.00%
-0.85%
$ 10.29K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Solana Token-2022 tokens and why are they popular?
Solana Token-2022 tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 32 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $35.61M.
What is the best-performing Solana Token-2022 token right now?
Among Solana Token-2022 tokens tracked on MEXC, DARK has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 241.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Solana Token-2022 tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 32 Solana Token-2022 tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Solana Token-2022 tokens include XAI, ANTHROPIC, DINAR. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Solana Token-2022 category?
The combined market capitalisation of all Solana Token-2022 tokens is approximately $35.61M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Solana Token-2022 sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.